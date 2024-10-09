Xandra Pohl Is an Icy Queen in Blue Two-Piece, Mesh Overlay, Y2K Glam
Xandra Pohl is putting her own bold, Gen Z twist on 2005’s Ice Princess in her latest Instagram post, and just in time for Halloween. The Miami-based DJ teased fans with something exciting in the works, and she reminded everyone that she is in fact an SI Swimsuit rookie.
The 23-year-old donned a cute pastel blue bikini featuring a classic triangle top and low-rise hipster bottoms. On top, she rocked the most fun and flirty mesh blue catsuit, complete with a mock neck and dramatic furry cuff sleeves. The entire see-through ensemble featured the words “Poster Girl” written over and over again in bubble letters.
She posed with one arm behind her head and one on her chest in the cover snap, showing off her cute baby pink manicure. In the following snaps, Pohl flaunted her super sculpted figure, toned arms and powerful smolder, and in some pics, she revealed her silly side as she pretended to scream and wave her hands around. She tagged hairstylist Sky Kim, who loosely curled her long, voluminous blonde locks, as well as photographer Brendan Wixted and stylist Margot Zamet. Makeup artist Charlie Riddle tapped into Y2K glam with a beautiful sheer wash of icy blue eyeshadow that perfectly matched her outfit, paired with a flawless base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy blush and a glossy pink-nude lip.
“something is coming… take a guess 👀,” the “Body Say” singer captioned the Oct. 8 carousel.
“So hot so proud of you,” SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin commented.
“VS Angel collection,” one fan guessed.
“Calling it now: Christmas album 🎄,” another person suggested.
“Angelic,” Maria Georgas wrote.
“u look so good omfg,” Haley Cavinder chimed.
“No like seriously wtf you’re so hot,” Kelsey Anderson declared.
So far, Pohl has had a phenomenal year, including releasing her first single, embarking on two nationwide DJ tours, posing for Derek Kettela in Belize for SI Swimsuit and, overall, absolutely thriving in the male-dominated music industry.
“I [attribute my success] to really taking one thing at a time. I mean if you ask literally anyone in my life, I am a person [who lives] in the moment. I’ve always been pretty chill and laid back, but especially with traveling [often], so much stuff is out of my control,” she shared with the magazine. “I realized when everything is going wrong around me, the only thing I can do is control myself and the way that I react.”