Xandra Pohl Shows Off Toned Stomach in Unique Two-Piece Set at Miami’s Art Basel
Xandra Pohl is taking over Art Basel and we must say, she looks absolutely angelic doing so. The Miami-based DJ didn’t need to travel too far to attend the annual event held in the city’s convention center.
The 24-year-old, who was just named on Forbes‘s 30 Under 30 list in the music category this week, is riding the high of her latest accomplishment and sharing her phenomenal abs. The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the brand this year and traveled to Belize with visual artist Derek Kettela for her photo shoot, donned the most stunning lightweight pale cream and gray set from luxury designer Pucci. Pohl displayed her super toned abs in the two-piece featuring an ultra-cropped cropped slinky long-sleeve top and a low-rise fitted soft maxi skirt.
She accessorized with a statement diamond stack, all the way up her ears, and opted for her go-to glowy glam including a flawless base, peachy-pink blush, wispy lashes, feathered brows and a glossy natural lip. The Ohio native’s signature long blonde bombshell locks were smooth and lightly curled with beachy waves. She flaunted her perfect modeling skills and sculpted figure as she struck a bold smolder, posing from the side in the cover snap, and from the front in the next.
“basel in miami has officially begun…,” the “Body Say” singer captioned a marvelous Instagram carousel.
Art Basel Miami is a five-day affair featuring leading galleries from five continents showcasing significant works by masters of Modern and contemporary art, in addition to the newest generation of emerging creators. On Dec. 4 and 5th, the event is open to VIP guests with Friday, Saturday and Sunday availability to the public.
Italian brand Pucci was founded by Emilio Pucci in 1947. Today, creative director Camille Miceli maintains the company’s goal of creating a “nomadic” wardrobe, suitable for all seasons and destinations and an endless potential to mix and match. Known for its creative, prints like patchwork, geometrics, pinwheels, marble, iris, pheasant, rhombus, dahlia and fish, all pieces tie back to the “origins of the Maison, with a new way of designing them that respects the imperfection of the handmade, giving back to the original motif all its poetry,” reads the website. Shop at pucci.com.