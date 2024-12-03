SI Swim Stars Xandra Pohl, Ilona Maher, Gabby Thomas and More Land on ‘Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List
The Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 has been unveiled, and it’s brimming with talent across industries—featuring several familiar faces from the SI Swimsuit family. 2024 rookie Xandra Pohl, September digital issue cover girl Ilona Maher and upcoming 2025 issue star Gabby Thomas are among the honorees, making waves in entertainment, athletics, social media and beyond.
While Thomas and Maher landed under the sports category alongside University of Miami basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder, Pohl earned a spot on the music list beside artists like Tyla and Chapell Roan. The 24-year-old DJ embarked on two cross-country tours this year and released her debut single “Body Say” with her second track upcoming. She has created a space for herself in the male-dominated DJ industry and even performed at Lollapalooza, a longtime dream of hers, in the summer.
The Ohio native traveled to Belize for her SI Swim photo shoot with Derek Kettela, several months after she first connected with the brand as the official DJ for the franchise’s Runway Show at Miami Swim Week last year.
Thomas, an Olympic sprinter and Harvard alumna, has consistently wowed on and off the track. She secured three gold medals at the Paris Games for her outstanding performance in the 200-meter, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400 relay, becoming the first American track athlete to win three golds in a single Olympics in 12 years. Beyond her athletic accolades, the 27-year-old is a champion for equity in sports and advocates women in STEM fields, and is set to appear in the 2025 issue. Read more about her photo shoot with Ben Horton at the Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. here.
Maher certainly needs no introduction; she’s had an incredible year and she’s only just getting started. The 28-year-old brought home Team USA’s first-ever bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics and less than a month later posed for Ben Watts in Bellport, NY for the cover of SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue. She has become a trailblazer for all women, redefining what it means to be a female athlete and using her platform to share her signature body positive message.
The newly-signed Bristol Bears player has gone viral multiple times for her sense of humor and inspiring attitude and totally captivated America’s hearts as she was just named runner-up on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.
The annual Forbes list celebrates individuals under the age of 30 who are shaping the future of their industries, and these SI Swimsuit models are doing just that—continuing to prove that they’re more than just their stunning images.