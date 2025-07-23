XANDRA Was Having a Pucci Bikini Summer Before It Was Cool
XANDRA was ahead of the curve when she wore this dazzling Pucci set in Jamaica for her SI Swimsuit feature. Now, it girls everywhere are having a Pucci bikini summer.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model stunned in a bold red and pink Emilio Pucci look during her 2025 shoot with photographer Yu Tsai, and the ensemble instantly became one of many standout images of the issue. We’re also still dreaming about her angelic white bandeau moment.
The eye-catching bikini featured the brand’s signature Orchidee print, an abstract, swirly design that channels ’60s glamour with a vibrant, modern twist. Known for its kaleidoscopic color palettes and psychedelic patterns, Pucci has long been synonymous with jet-set style and European beach culture. The Italian heritage brand, founded by the late designer in 1947, has dressed everyone from Jackie O. to Kylie Jenner and continues to be a go-to label for fashion lovers who want to make a statement without sacrificing sophistication.
The two-piece included a classic triangle top with halter ties and matching side-tie bottoms, both crafted in Pucci’s stretch swim fabric. The set struck the perfect balance between vintage charm and Barbiecore modernity, embodying the high-fashion-meets-beach-casual energy that defined this year’s shoot. Styled through a Slim Aarons–inspired lens, the overall aesthetic leaned into bright tropical tones, timeless silhouettes and layered gold jewelry.
While the exact suit XANDRA wore is now sold out, the influence is undeniable. Entrepreneur and model Hailey Bieber recently rocked her own custom yellow Pucci bikini, cardigan and capris set in Mallorca to kick off the Rhode summer club and the launch of the skincare brand’s new Lemontini lineup—instantly putting the print back on every trendsetter’s radar.
The Miami-based artist, who recently released her singles “Superstar” and “I Won’t Sleep,” first joined the SI Swimsuit family as the official DJ of the 2023 Swim Week runway show, where she also made a surprise appearance on the catwalk. Several months later, the Ohio native made her rookie debut with photographer Derek Kettela in Belize, and this year she returned to the fold, bringing even more confidence, style and glow to the 2025 issue.
Styled by the SI Swimsuit fashion team and accessorized with gold hoops from Loren Stewart, the look was topped off with glowing glam, tousled beach waves and that unmistakable XANDRA energy. It’s one of those moments we’ll be thinking about—and trying to recreate (likely on a budget)—all summer long.