XANDRA’s Crisp White Bandeau Bikini Was the Most Unforgettable Look in Jamaica

Among the many jaw-dropping looks from XANDRA’s sophomore Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Jamaica, one stood out as pure perfection: a dreamy white two-piece from Andi Bagus. Photographed by the legendary Yu Tsai, the DJ and content creator wore the Stevie Bandeau top ($49) and Stevie Bottom ($50), a crinkle-textured, body-hugging set that complemented the serene coastal backdrop and her natural glow.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Ben-Amun. Necklaces by Zepplin the Label and Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The white bikini, made from a soft seersucker elastane blend, features a simple bandeau silhouette with a tortoiseshell ring at the center. It’s light, breathable and slightly sheer when stretched—ideal for sun-drenched beach days. The matching hipster-style bottom also features two tortoiseshell accents and offers cheeky, moderate coverage with a flattering low rise. Both pieces are unlined, giving them a barely-there fit that still feels secure and effortlessly stylish. Read more about the brand here and shop the site at andi-bagus.com.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Ben-Amun. Necklaces by Zepplin the Label and Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The Miami resident, originally from Ohio, proved her “anything for the shot” mentality in this crisp white suit as she posed on the sandy shore, letting waves crash over her. Her long blonde hair was slicked back from a fresh ocean dip, and her glowing skin caught the golden hour light just right. The resulting images quickly became some of the most iconic in the 2025 issue—ones we’ll be thinking about (and trying to recreate) all summer long.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Ben-Amun. Necklaces by Zepplin the Label and Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

She accessorized with chunky gold jewelry, including layered necklaces by Zeppelin the Label and Ben-Amun, and bold earrings by Ben-Amun that elevated the look with just the right amount of polish. The styling perfectly captured the Slim Aarons–inspired aesthetic that defined this year’s Jamaica shoots—vintage silhouettes, classic prints and rich tropical hues paired with high-glam sophistication.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Ben-Amun. Necklaces by Zepplin the Label and Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The Ohio native’s journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2023, when she first performed as the official DJ for the brand’s Swim Week runway show in Miami (and even made a surprise walk down the catwalk). In 2024, she made her rookie debut in Belize, photographed by Derek Kettela, and this year she returned to the fold, channeling confidence, charm and contemporary vintage vibes under the Caribbean sun.

Beyond modeling, XANDRA is also a rising music star, having performed at festivals like Lollapalooza and EDC Orlando, released multiple original singles and completed two solo cross-country DJ tours. Her bold fashion sense and magnetic presence have earned her brand partnerships with YSL Beauty, Coach and Almay, and she was recently named a 2025 Forbes Top Creator.

