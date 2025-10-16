XANDRA Puts Sparkly Twist on Classic Little Black Dress for VS Fashion Show
Xandra brought the sparkle and sizzled to the Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet last night ahead of the highly anticipated Fashion Show held in New York City on Oct. 15.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model delivered a head-turning moment in a glittering black corset mini dress, styled by Liz Wentworth and Margot Zamet. The event, held at Steiner Studios, marked a new chapter for Victoria’s Secret—and XANDRA rose to the occasion.
The body-hugging micro dress featured a structured sweetheart neckline, sculpted corset back and a cinched waist. The all-over shimmer caught the light at every angle. Paired with strappy black heels and minimal accessories, it was equal parts polished and provocative.
All about the glam
XANDRA’s makeup featured dramatic lashes, a sparkly inner eye, bronzed cheeks and a glossy pink lip. Her skin had that signature luminous glow, and her winged liner added just the right amount of edge. Hairstylist Alison Farfan pulled her blonde locks into a loose updo with soft face-framing curls. The look felt fresh, but still captured her usual sultry vibe.
The Ohio native wore a diamond tennis necklace, statement studs and one oversized cocktail ring. Her collarbones were the accessory. Everything was styled to spotlight her figure and let the dress shine.
Instagram-ready from every angle
Before hitting the carpet, the Miami-based DJ teased the look on Instagram with a glam-in-robe moment. Then came the hallway strut, followed by a carousel of cheeky bathroom poses. The final slide showed her blowing a kiss to the camera.
“When will we see you on the runway you were made for it 🤍,” one fan gushed. “Gorgeous girl I’m obsessed with this look 😍.”
“Dare I say your best look ever,” another chimed in.
“I wanna be you when I grow up,” one user declared.
From the studio to the stage
XANDRA is having a big year. She walked the pink carpet between performances across the country, after a series of summer DJ sets in Europe and new music releases. She’s known for her high-energy stage vibes and her creative direction in fashion and video.
Since first joining SI Swimsuit as the DJ for the 2023 Swim Week show, she’s made two appearances in the magazine. Her most recent shoot in Jamaica, photographed by Yu Tsai, leaned into vintage silhouettes and bold color, and earned her some of the most memorable images of the issue.
The VS Fashion Show is just one more high-fashion stop in her unstoppable 2025.