XANDRA Blends Pamela Anderson and Margot Robbie Vibes into One Cherry Red Micro Moment

The SI Swimsuit model and DJ teased some new music on the horizon.

Ananya Panchal

XANDRA
XANDRA / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Did someone turn the fireplace on? Because it’s getting hot in here. SI Swimsuit star XANDRA just dropped a sizzling new Instagram reel teasing an exciting new photo shoot—and we simply can’t get enough.

The outfit: all red everything

The Miami-based DJ served major monochrome magic in a bold red set. She lounged on a vibrant red armchair set against a matching floor and backdrop, wearing a fitted mock-neck knit top with a micro mini skirt and sheer red tights. Glossy red patent stilettos proved to be the most perfect cherry on top of the fierce ’fit.

The content creator even took a bite out of a red apple for some cheeky flair. Very temptation-core.

Glam to match

XANDRA’s glam was a lesson in glowy perfection: luminous skin, rosy red blush, feathered brows, faux freckles and wispy lashes. Her glossy nude lip was the perfect balance to the all-red look. But the real showstopper was a Pamela Anderson–style updo with voluminous curls framing her flawless face.

The Ohio native topped off the reel with an NSFW lip-sync to one of Margot Robbie’s most iconic lines from The Wolf of Wall Street, turning the flirty fantasy all the way up.

She also shared the clip on TikTok, noting that the Barbie actress “is always my inspo … shooting something insane today”

Her power color

XANDRA
XANDRA / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Let the record show: XANDRA and red are a certified power duo. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024, wearing a lineup of red-hot bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces in Belize with Derek Kettela. That same season, she stunned in a red hot latex midi for SI Swim’s Florida launch festivities. And this fall, she rocked a crimson oversized button-down left unbuttoned at the top for NYFW with Raising Cane’s.

New music era incoming

XANDRA
XANDRA / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

“Filming something cool today… new music OTW,” she teased in her IG caption. Whether it’s a music video or promo drop, one thing’s certain: the “Feel Good” and “I Won’t Sleep” singer knows how to create buzz. Between touring the world, spinning at Ibiza’s hottest clubs and slaying every red carpet she steps on, XANDRA continues to blur the lines between pop star, model and muse.

“Let’s gooooo!!!” Ollie Green exclaimed in the comments.

“Hot,” Kit Keenan declared.

“Brittany spears huhhh?!?? ❤️,” one fan chimed.

With new visuals on the way and two consecutive, stunning SI Swimsuit appearances behind her, this Margot-meets-Pamela fantasy might just be our favorite XANDRA moment yet.

Stay tuned—she’s cooking something major.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

