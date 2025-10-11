XANDRA Blends Pamela Anderson and Margot Robbie Vibes into One Cherry Red Micro Moment
Did someone turn the fireplace on? Because it’s getting hot in here. SI Swimsuit star XANDRA just dropped a sizzling new Instagram reel teasing an exciting new photo shoot—and we simply can’t get enough.
The outfit: all red everything
The Miami-based DJ served major monochrome magic in a bold red set. She lounged on a vibrant red armchair set against a matching floor and backdrop, wearing a fitted mock-neck knit top with a micro mini skirt and sheer red tights. Glossy red patent stilettos proved to be the most perfect cherry on top of the fierce ’fit.
The content creator even took a bite out of a red apple for some cheeky flair. Very temptation-core.
Glam to match
XANDRA’s glam was a lesson in glowy perfection: luminous skin, rosy red blush, feathered brows, faux freckles and wispy lashes. Her glossy nude lip was the perfect balance to the all-red look. But the real showstopper was a Pamela Anderson–style updo with voluminous curls framing her flawless face.
The Ohio native topped off the reel with an NSFW lip-sync to one of Margot Robbie’s most iconic lines from The Wolf of Wall Street, turning the flirty fantasy all the way up.
She also shared the clip on TikTok, noting that the Barbie actress “is always my inspo … shooting something insane today”
Her power color
Let the record show: XANDRA and red are a certified power duo. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024, wearing a lineup of red-hot bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces in Belize with Derek Kettela. That same season, she stunned in a red hot latex midi for SI Swim’s Florida launch festivities. And this fall, she rocked a crimson oversized button-down left unbuttoned at the top for NYFW with Raising Cane’s.
New music era incoming
“Filming something cool today… new music OTW,” she teased in her IG caption. Whether it’s a music video or promo drop, one thing’s certain: the “Feel Good” and “I Won’t Sleep” singer knows how to create buzz. Between touring the world, spinning at Ibiza’s hottest clubs and slaying every red carpet she steps on, XANDRA continues to blur the lines between pop star, model and muse.
“Let’s gooooo!!!” Ollie Green exclaimed in the comments.
“Hot,” Kit Keenan declared.
“Brittany spears huhhh?!?? ❤️,” one fan chimed.
With new visuals on the way and two consecutive, stunning SI Swimsuit appearances behind her, this Margot-meets-Pamela fantasy might just be our favorite XANDRA moment yet.
Stay tuned—she’s cooking something major.