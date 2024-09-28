Yellow the Label’s End-of-Summer Swimwear Sale Has the Perfect Colorful Suits for a Tropical Vacation
Yellow the Label has truly perfected the art of creating eye-catching, unique fashion. From fall-ready knitwear and high-quality denim to classy, quiet luxury-inspired dresses and the cutest athleisure ever, the company is always coming up with innovative designs and styles, while prioritizing slow fashion. Each and every product is sustainably made in a women-owned and ethically certified factory.
The brand’s swimwear, however, has to be our favorite part, especially now that it’s all discounted as part of the end-of-summer swimwear sale. All hand-crafted in Italy, the stunning, colorful bikinis an one-pieces are constructed in the mountains and then sewn on the Amalfi Coast.
You’ll never be caught wearing the same suit as someone else on the beach when you’re in a Yellow the Label bikini. The brand was founded in 2020, by then-newlyweds MaryKatherine and Justin Black, and the duo and their team put tons of thought and careful curation into each collection with a focus on novelty, texture and quality. Their latest drop, “Stables,” is a luxurious, modern take on western fashion, and the previous “Bodega” launch was creatively inspired by the mix of cultures found at a New York City corner store.
Shop the full swimwear sale here, and the entire website at yllwthelabel.com.
Willow Ring Top, $94 and Jona Ring Bottoms, $70 in “Prism” (yllwthelabel.com)
This beautiful color-blocked set, complete with hardware circles, is so glamorous and playful, yet sophisticated and chic. The triangle-style top can be tied as a halter neck or over the shoulders, while the cheeky bottoms can be adjusted to sit high or low on the hips.
Fauna Top, $70 and Brae Bottoms, $70 in “Togo” (yllwthelabel.com)
We love the sunset tones of this one, as well as the intricate braided details on the V-shaped bottoms and underwire bandeau-style spaghetti strap top.
Umbrella Charm Top, $110 and Umbrella Charm Bottom, $110 in “Rio” (yllwthelabel.com)
Featuring a beachside scenes of Rio De Janeiro, this gorgeous set is unlike any bikini we have seen before. Complete with charms and mismatched colorful beads and rings, this set is the most perfect youthful and head-turning vacation look.
Parker Top, $62 and Abbie Bottom, $62 in “Amalfi” (yllwthelabel.com)
This classic string bikini set features a triangle top and high-leg Brazilian bottoms in a sweet and summery yellow-green ombre shade. This set can be tied numerous different ways for adjustable coverage options and customization.