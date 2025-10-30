Swimsuit

Jena Sims’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments

From a fearless debut to a Rookie of the Year win, the model and mom is making waves her way.

Ananya Panchal

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims fought for her place in the SI Swimsuit multiverse.

After applying to Swim Search three years in a row, the Georgia native finally landed a spot as a 2023 finalist while pregnant with her son, Crew. What followed was a powerful debut, and a rookie shoot that marked the start of a new chapter and a journey filled with intention, inclusivity and confidence.

Jena Sims poses in Bermuda in a white cut-out one-piece swimsuit.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. Cuff by Ettika. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“I’ve never felt more happy, settled and confident in my life,” Sims said following her second year with the brand. From dream photo shoots to full-circle runway moments, here are Sims’s most memorable SI Swimsuit highlights so far.

  1. A groundbreaking runway debut
  2. The rookie shoot that started it all
  3. A bold and beautiful sophomore shoot
  4. Her Rookie of the Year win
  5. A return to the runway

A groundbreaking runway debut

Sims made her Miami Swim Week debut in July 2023—while seven months pregnant. It was only her second time walking a runway, and she did it with pride, breaking boundaries in a bold baby tee.

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

“Being pregnant my first time was scary,” she said. “I didn’t look like the rest of the girls. But that’s sort of the whole mission of Sports Illustrated: inclusivity. Once I got about halfway down the runway, I felt pretty confident.”

The rookie shoot that started it all

Jena Sims
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Earrings by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In 2024, Sims officially joined the SI Swimsuit rookie class and traveled to Mexico for her first photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai. She posed in flirty, colorful suits with glowing glam, bringing personality and polish to every frame.

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. Rings by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“I have worked literally my entire life [for this],” she said at the time. “This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”

Jena Sims
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Akoiaswim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

She went on, adding, “The whole thing just felt like a dream.”

Sims graced the Swim Week runway again just a few weeks after the 2024 issue released in May.

Beyond the visuals, Sims brought her signature mindset to the moment. “I think especially in today’s day and age, women are sort of crippled by this imposter syndrome and I just don’t subscribe to that—I don’t believe in that at all,” she said. “Don’t waste your good boob years sitting around. You’re only this young right now.”

A bold and beautiful sophomore shoot

Jena Sims poses in a sparkly blue bikini in Bermuda for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The HBBQ’s CEO and Pageant of Hope president posed for photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda for her sophomore feature in the 2025 magazine.

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit and necklace by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“[SI Swimsuit] is more than just girls in bikinis; it’s inspirational women who are all [nailing] their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them,” she wrote on Instagram in May.

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Her Rookie of the Year win

Sims was named SI Swimsuit’s 2024 Rookie of the Year, a coveted title she was surprised with on the red carpet at this year’s launch festivities.

“It’s definitely a confidence boost because I worked really hard between years one and two,” she shared. “It just really cements the fact that I represent the brand and everything I’m doing is parallel to what Sports Illustrated believes in.”

A return to the runway

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

For Swim Week 2025, Sims returned for her third runway appearance—and this time, her son Crew watched rehearsals from the sidelines.

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

“I’m so much more calm about it this year,” she said. “That was probably my second time in my life, pretty much, walking a runway. And then to be pregnant... But now, I just feel proud.”

Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light. Sign Up

More Jena Sims:

feed

Published |Modified
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.