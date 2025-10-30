Jena Sims’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments
Jena Sims fought for her place in the SI Swimsuit multiverse.
After applying to Swim Search three years in a row, the Georgia native finally landed a spot as a 2023 finalist while pregnant with her son, Crew. What followed was a powerful debut, and a rookie shoot that marked the start of a new chapter and a journey filled with intention, inclusivity and confidence.
“I’ve never felt more happy, settled and confident in my life,” Sims said following her second year with the brand. From dream photo shoots to full-circle runway moments, here are Sims’s most memorable SI Swimsuit highlights so far.
A groundbreaking runway debut
Sims made her Miami Swim Week debut in July 2023—while seven months pregnant. It was only her second time walking a runway, and she did it with pride, breaking boundaries in a bold baby tee.
“Being pregnant my first time was scary,” she said. “I didn’t look like the rest of the girls. But that’s sort of the whole mission of Sports Illustrated: inclusivity. Once I got about halfway down the runway, I felt pretty confident.”
The rookie shoot that started it all
In 2024, Sims officially joined the SI Swimsuit rookie class and traveled to Mexico for her first photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai. She posed in flirty, colorful suits with glowing glam, bringing personality and polish to every frame.
“I have worked literally my entire life [for this],” she said at the time. “This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”
She went on, adding, “The whole thing just felt like a dream.”
Sims graced the Swim Week runway again just a few weeks after the 2024 issue released in May.
Beyond the visuals, Sims brought her signature mindset to the moment. “I think especially in today’s day and age, women are sort of crippled by this imposter syndrome and I just don’t subscribe to that—I don’t believe in that at all,” she said. “Don’t waste your good boob years sitting around. You’re only this young right now.”
A bold and beautiful sophomore shoot
The HBBQ’s CEO and Pageant of Hope president posed for photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda for her sophomore feature in the 2025 magazine.
“[SI Swimsuit] is more than just girls in bikinis; it’s inspirational women who are all [nailing] their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them,” she wrote on Instagram in May.
Her Rookie of the Year win
Sims was named SI Swimsuit’s 2024 Rookie of the Year, a coveted title she was surprised with on the red carpet at this year’s launch festivities.
“It’s definitely a confidence boost because I worked really hard between years one and two,” she shared. “It just really cements the fact that I represent the brand and everything I’m doing is parallel to what Sports Illustrated believes in.”
A return to the runway
For Swim Week 2025, Sims returned for her third runway appearance—and this time, her son Crew watched rehearsals from the sidelines.
“I’m so much more calm about it this year,” she said. “That was probably my second time in my life, pretty much, walking a runway. And then to be pregnant... But now, I just feel proud.”