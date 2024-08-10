Yumi Nu Styles Chic White Two-Piece With Trendy Patterned Scarf
We love when life imitates art, particularly when it comes to SI Swimsuit models incorporating on-set style into their personal wardrobes. And when four-time brand star Yumi Nu shared a carousel of mirror selfies to Instagram on Aug. 7, we couldn’t help but draw a comparison to her brand photo shoot in Belize this year.
In the fourth slide, Nu donned a creamy white bikini with an underwire-style top and a sweet bow detail on the bust. The 27-year-old, who landed the cover of the 2022 issue, accessorized with a white and red bandanna over her dark locks, as well as two layers of gold pendant necklaces.
Obviously, the photo brought back memories of one particular look Nu wore while on location for the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue this year: a white bandeau bikini by Asta Resort and a brown headscarf by Swimsuits for All x Camille Kostek.
“it’s just me & my 🪞 selfies against the 🌎😔🤧,” Nu wrote in her Instagram caption. Plenty of the model’s 141,000 followers chimed in to the comments section, many of whom were seeking out the source of another swimsuit Nu wore in her carousel: a floral Paloma Wool two-piece. The singer-songwriter also showed off several non-swimwear outfits, including a black and white striped top, black sundress and a printed white tank.
“Hot!!!!” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Sharina Gutierrez gushed.
“Princess yumi 💞,” someone else noted.
Check out Nu’s complete 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery in Belize here.