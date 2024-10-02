Zendaya Puts Designer Spin on Bubble Skirt Trend, Collared Blazer
It wouldn’t really be fashion week without a dramatic appearance by none other than Zendaya. Over the years, the actress and musician has made a habit out of making glamorous fashion statements. Together with her stylist Law Roach, she curates the perfect looks no matter the occasion.
In fact, her outfits are always expertly tailored to each and every occasion. When she was on press tour for The Challengers, a movie in which she played a professional tennis player, her outfits were fittingly tennis-inspired. She wore a lot of green and incorporated various tennis motifs into her designer outfits (think embroidered tennis rackets, miniature tennis balls and the like).
Her red carpet appearances are no different. At each and every high-profile event, the crowd seems to wait with bated breath for Zendaya to arrive in all her glory—and she never disappoints.
So, when she set foot on the streets of Paris on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the last day of Paris Fashion Week, for the Louis Vuitton womenswear fashion show, we weren’t surprised to see her doing so in style. The beauty of Zendaya’s outfits lies in their unique quality. If she wants to take on a trend (and this time around, she did), she does so—but with a touch of nuance.
Lately, bubble skirts have been sweeping the fashion world. They come in the form of detached mini skirts, mini dresses or sometimes even maxi styles. But the end result is the same: a flouncy, sculpted hem guaranteed to add dimension to your outfit. We’ve seen the style on the likes of content creator Ellie Thumann and WNBA star Angel Reese. Theirs were the standard bubble skirts, the perfect examples of ones taking over seasonal style.
Zendaya’s, on the other hand, had a different feel to it. Yes, we would still refer to it as a bubble skirt in form. But it was just a touch more sculptural than your typical pick. The cream number featured exquisite ruching and an asymmetrical hem, making for a really stunning look. She paired it with a black blazer that was, like the skirt, just a touch more avant-garde than your typical fall suit jacket. It featured oversized white lapels and a deep V-neck fit, making it the perfect dramatic addition to her stylish look. With a small black handbag, black heels and black fishnet tights, the actress rounded out the style.
Much like everything else Zendaya does, it was brilliant.