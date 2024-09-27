Angel Reese Signs Off on Bubble Skirt Trend With Classy ‘Malibu Barbie’ Look
Angel Reese delivered a super on-trend, fashion-forward moment in one of her latest Instagram posts. The Chicago Sky rookie, who was the No. 7 WNBA draft pick this year, was captured soaking up the last few moments of the season in an adorable, feminine white dress with a bubble hem and drop waist.
The LSU basketball alumna and fashionista accessorized the elevated poplin number ($278) from Helsa Studios with a classic quilted black Chanel handbag, a glamorous twist choker necklace, a silver bracelet and statement wristwatch.
The simplicity of the 22-year-old‘s look was enhanced by glowy makeup, including feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy blush and glossy pink lips. Her dark locks were styled into loose romantic waves parted mostly to one side. The structured bodice of the dress cinched the Maryland native’s waist, while the voluminous bubble skirt hem added playful movement to the sophisticated silhouette.
“malibu barbie,” Reese, who cemented herself as a style icon long before her recent slew of phenomenal WNBA pre-game fashion moments, captioned the IG post that she shared with her 4.2 million followers. The caption is clearly a play on her Bayou Barbie and Chi Barbie nicknames. The 2023 SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles last year, served a soft smile for the camera in the photos.
“very classy, very demureee😍😍,” Kalani Brown commented, alluding to the viral TikTok phrase.
“So prettyyyyyy,” Latto chimed.
The bubble skirt, making a strong comeback this season, has a rich history in the fashion world. Originally gaining popularity in the 1950s as luxurious evening wear and reemerging in the ’80s with a bolder twist through the likes of Madonna and Princess Diana, the trend is now facing its third resurgence, this time more feminine and flirty than ever. Designers today have embraced the nostalgic charm of the bubble silhouette, offering modern takes on the style with more streamlined cuts and smooth fabrics. Bubble skirts are a versatile option and can be dressed up or made casual as well as worn in the daytime or evening. The style’s revival speaks to the truly cyclical nature of fashion.
Reese is known for her bold, unapologetic style that seamlessly blends her passion for sports and fashion with her love for experimenting with new pieces. Whether she’s courtside or on the red carpet, the 2023 Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY Award-winner’s looks always exude confidence.