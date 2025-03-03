Zoë Kravitz Goes Extra Cheeky With Peek-a-Boo Reveal Dress at ‘Vanity Fair’ Party
Zoë Kravitz gave everyone a night to remember on Sunday as she cheekily (emphasis on “cheek”) revealed her bare behind in a jaw-dropping gown for Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party.
The front of Kravitz’s all-black evening gown was form-fitting, with satin silk fabric dressing the length of her slim physique. The long sleeves helped create the illusion that the actress had been dipped in black ink before stepping out for the after-party red carpet. Additionally, silver drop earrings paired with a simple makeup look allowed for a clean and elegant aura that one can never go wrong with.
But when she did a quick little 180-degree turn for the cameras, that’s when things got really exciting.
For the backside of Kravitz’s dress, she ensured everyone did a quick double-take by showing more skin than expected. A see-through mesh fabric in the shape of an upside-down triangle covered her open back, followed by a brief stretch of black satin fabric across her lower waist. After this was nothing but her behind as the gown gave everyone a peek-a-boo at her backside covered in the same see-through fabric.
The dress, made by Yves Saint Laurent, touched the ground in a sheath design, bringing everything together to form a seriously unforgettable look. Talk about “business in the front, party in the back!”
When Kravitz is not giving the world a stylish shock on the red carpet, she’s still ensuring everyone has something to look at—be it her fashionable moments or an eerie film she’s directed.
In 2024, the 36-year-old actress made her directorial debut with the film Blink Twice. The movie follows mysterious events that unfold when protagonist Frida (Naomi Ackie) and her best friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) arrive on a remote island hosted by a billionaire celebrity (Channing Tatum).
“This film is for everybody, and I think that what’s so exciting about it is that everyone can have a different experience,” Kravitz told ELLE last August. “I think women will feel seen and validated and that this is for us, and I hope men feel like they’ve learned something. This film is definitely not meant to alienate men. It’s not a lecture.”
“Sometimes we have to take the time to put things into a language or a perspective that other people can understand, and so I think everyone will have a different experience, and hopefully they’re good ones,” she added.
Whether the eye-catcher is her psychological thriller or a daring ensemble, Kravitz certainly knows how to get conversations going.