Caroline Wozniacki’s Net Worth in 2024: The Danish Pro Is in the Midst of a Tennis Comeback
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Danish professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is in the midst of a comeback. In 2020, after 15 years of professional play, the athlete made the decision to hang up her racket. But she couldn’t stay away for long. The 2018 Australian Open champion returned to competitive play last summer and has been moving her way back up the rankings ever since.
But beyond her impressive (and ongoing) tennis career—which features 30 WTA singles titles, one major win and four Olympic appearances—Wozniacki is a mother of two, and a notable member of the SI Swimsuit family. The athlete made three consecutive appearances in the annual issue between 2015 and 2017.
How did Caroline Wozniacki get her start?
When she was just 13, Wozniacki debuted on the ITF Junior Circuit, one of the top junior tours in tennis. Just two years later, she played her first WTA match at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In 2008, the athlete won her first WTA singles title at the Nordic Light Open. She finished the season at No. 12 in WTA rankings and secured the WTA’s Newcomer of the Year Award. At the 2009 U.S. Open, she made her deepest run to date in a Grand Slam tournament, becoming the first female Danish tennis player to reach the final of a major. And 2010 saw her reach No. 1 in the rankings.
Since those early days, Wozniacki has won one Grand Slam (the 2018 Australian Open) and several other WTA singles events.
Caroline Wozniacki 2024 salary
In 2020, Wozniacki announced she would be retiring from professional tennis. After three years away, though, the Danish pro made the decision to return in the summer of 2023. This season, the former world No.1 has been mounting her comeback on the court.
In her first season back, she has earned about $547,000 on the court and worked her way back inside the top 100 in the rankings. With a few months left of competition, she stands to make more in prize money—and in endorsements, too.
Caroline Wozniacki endorsement deals and brand partners
Since the early days of her career, Wozniacki has repped major brands on the tennis court, including Babolat and Adidas.
She started using a Babolat racket while playing junior tennis, and only leaned into the partnership when she turned professional. The Adidas deal came in 2007—a couple years into her WTA career—but has been a court staple for the 34-year-old ever since.
Endorsement deals with these sports apparel giants have constituted a large part of her earnings since the start of her career. In 2013, for example, the athlete made $11 million in endorsements alone—more than four times her prize money on the year.
Her other brand deals over the years have included Yonex, Rolex and Godiva Chocolatier.
Caroline Wozniacki net worth
Celebrity Net Worth estimates Wozniacki’s net worth to be about $80 million. The sum is a reflection of her 30 WTA singles wins, her one Grand Slam singles title and her impressive brand deals.
On the court, her winnings amount to about $36 million. Endorsements account for the remainder of her earnings.
Caroline Wozniacki’s net worth compared to male tennis players
When compared to male players with similar careers (in terms of length and number of wins), Wozniacki has found similar levels of success. British tennis player Andy Murray, for example, who turned pro in 2005 (like Wozniacki), has a net worth of about $100 million.
The fact that he has 16 more career singles wins than Wozniacki combined with the higher prizes awarded to male winners likely accounts for the discrepancy between their net worths.
Like Wozniacki, her contemporary Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka earned about $36 million in prize money throughout his career—despite winning only 16 singles titles as compared to Wozniacki’s 30. The comparable earnings, in part, highlights the difference in prize money awarded to men and women.