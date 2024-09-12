Lindsey Vonn’s Net Worth in 2024: The Former Pro Skier Has Her Named Etched in the History Books
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
From 2000 to 2019, Lindsey Vonn was one of the most dominant forces on the ski slopes. The Minnesota native, who moved to Colorado in her teens to train, had a historic career. She won four World Cups, two gold medals at the World Championships and one Olympic gold.
Of those wins, several constituted a first for an American woman (her 2008 World Cup win, for example). On the slopes, she was a trailblazer and an inspiration, to say the least.
Though a string of knee injuries eventually forced Vonn to step away from the sport in 2019, her success over the years will have her remembered as one of the greatest American ski racers. But, more importantly, her charitable work—under the auspices of her eponymous foundation—will have her remembered as a force for good.
Beyond philanthropy, Vonn is a three-time model for the SI Swimsuit Issue, having appeared within the pages of the annual magazine in 2010, 2016 and 2019.
How did Lindsey Vonn get her start?
Vonn was born in Minnesota and first learned to ski in the midwest and on family vacations in Vail, Colo. But after years of road trips out west to practice her sport, the family decided to move to Colorado, giving Vonn the chance to fully pursue alpine skiing.
Soon after moving, Vonn went down in history as the first female American skier to take first place at Italy’s Trofeo Topolino di Sci Alpino. In 2000, she made her World Cup debut in Park City, Utah. She would go on to win four World Cups, eight World Championship medals and three Olympic medals throughout her career.
Lindsey Vonn endorsement deals and brand partners
Throughout her career (and even into retirement), Vonn had a handful of impressive brand sponsors. Some of her most notable endorsements include the likes of Red Bull, Oakley, Under Armour and Rolex.
Lindsey Vonn net worth
The 39-year-old is estimated to have a net worth of about $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The sum is composed of her competitive earnings on the slopes (which amounted to about $2 million during her career) and endorsements.
Lindsey Vonn’s charitable work
Through the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, Vonn aims to empower young women to pursue their goals (athletic or otherwise) through scholarships, camps and other events. Targeting girls in underserved communities, in particular, the organization aims to “help [them] grow as individuals in whatever their passions may be as learners, athletes, or artists,” according to the foundation’s website. “Our programs help girls to gain confidence, build inclusivity and discover their grit within.”
In other words, Vonn hopes to encourage young girls to approach their passions in the same manner that she does—with fervor and dedication.
Lindsey Vonn’s net worth compared to male skiers
Compared to male skiers who found similar levels of success on the slopes (such as number of World Championship and Olympic medals), Vonn has a greater net worth. For example, Bode Miller, who won six Olympic medals (compared to Vonn’s 11) and five World Championships (compared to Vonn’s two), has a net worth of about $8 million—a little more than half of Vonn’s.
The prize money for both men’s and women’s ski races has been equal for years, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. So, the variability in net worth can largely be attributed to endorsement deals (of which Vonn has many).