Naomi Osaka’s Net Worth in 2024: The Tennis Player’s Ventures Extend Beyond the Court
Naomi Osaka is best known for her work on the tennis court—and for good reason. Throughout her 11-year career, the Japanese professional athlete has won four Grand Slam singles titles and three other tour titles, held the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings and written herself into the history books as the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title.
But she’s far more than just an athlete. At the height of her tennis career (around 2019), the 26-year-old used her platform and success on the court to establish herself as an activist, particularly for the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2020, Sports Illustrated named her one of the Sportspersons of the Year, honoring her activism during her U.S. Open run. “To be honest, I really didn’t stop to think about what others would think of my actions,” she said of her decision to arrive on court in face masks with the names of Black victims. “Other people’s opinions weren’t going to stop me from doing what I know in my heart was the right thing to do.” And from 2019 to 2021, she was a regular on TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world list.
It was in 2021, too, that Osaka made her SI Swimsuit debut in Malibu, Calif. That year, she was one of three cover models, and the first Haitian and Japanese woman to grace the front of the annual issue. For her, that distinction was important. “That multicultural background is present in all of the things that I do. I try to incorporate it in everything,” she said during her brand debut.
Osaka is now a mother—having given birth to her daughter, Shai, last summer—and an advocate for paid parental leave. She returned to the court this season after taking maternity leave in 2023, and has been working her way back toward the top.
How did Naomi Osaka get her start?
Osaka was just 3 years old when she started playing tennis, and by the age of 16, she was ready to turn professional. But it wasn’t until she had already been playing professionally for two full seasons that Osaka started to make a real name for herself.
At 18, she reached the third round of the U.S. Open and her first WTA final at the Pan Pacific Open. Though she fell in the title match to Danish professional Caroline Wozniacki, the run helped her reach the top 50 in the WTA rankings for the first time in her career.
But it was 2018 that saw the real breakthrough in her career. That year, Osaka became a Grand Slam champion with a win at the U.S. Open, her first of four major wins. With the win, she became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title, and—combined with her other deep runs on the year—she reached No. 4 in the WTA rankings.
Naomi Osaka’s 2024 salary
While professional tennis players aren’t paid an annual salary, they have the chance to earn money at each tournament throughout the season. Throughout her whole career, Osaka has notched seven career titles and earned a total of $21,946,163 in prize money. Thus far in 2024, she has earned $768,911.
Naomi Osaka’s endorsement deals and brand partners
Over the years—and thanks to her dominance on the court between 2018 and 2021, in particular—Osaka has secured a number of high-profile brand deals and endorsements. The extensive list of companies include the likes of LVMH Moët Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Panasonic and Victoria’s Secret.
According to Forbes, she made about $15 million in endorsements alone in 2023.
Naomi Osaka’s net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Osaka has a net worth of about $45 million. The figure is composed of years of brand deals and endorsements combined with prize money from her four major wins and handful of other WTA titles. Additionally, the athlete is the cofounder of three different companies: Kinlo (a skincare brand), Evolve (a talent agency) and Hana Kuma (a production company).
Naomi Osaka’s net worth compared to other professional tennis players
Osaka is already about 11 years into her professional career. Compared to male professional tennis players around her age and with commensurate levels of success, Osaka has done very well. Take Carlos Alcaraz, for example. The young Spanish icon has 15 titles to his name on the ATP Tour. His resulting prize money adds up to about $35 million (about $14 million more than Osaka). But his net worth currently sits at about $20 million—less than half of Osaka’s (due in part to her five more years of pro experience on the tour).
The biggest discrepancy between earnings among men and women on the tennis court is in the prize money amounts themselves. According to CNN, for example, the men’s prize at Indian Wells Open in California in 2023 came in at $10.1 million versus the $8.8 million awarded to the female champion.