Paige VanZant’s Net Worth in 2024: From Professional MMA Fighting to Social Media Stardom
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Professional American fighter Paige VanZant has had a phenomenal career and is one of the most notable female mixed martial artists and bare-knuckle boxers in the country. The Oregon native is best known for her feats in the ring, but she‘s also passionate about modeling.
In fact, most of her income today is from brand endorsements as a content creator and model. She was featured in the 2019 SI Swimsuit issue after traveling to Puerto Vallarta.
“I want people to know that you don’t have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that’s what surrounds you. I’m not scared anymore to show how girly I am. To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in February could not be more of a dream come true,” she said at the time.
How did Paige VanZant get her start?
VanZant began her journey into mixed martial arts (MMA) at a young age. She had always been athletic and involved in dance as a young girl, but transitioned to combat sports like boxing in her early teens after moving to Nevada. At 18, VanZant made her professional MMA debut, and her early successes in regional promotions caught the attention of larger organizations. The following year, she signed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the flyweight division.
VanZant made her official UFC arena debut in 2014, winning her first fight against Kailin Curran, which earned her a Performance of the Night bonus. She quickly became known for her aggressive fighting style and charismatic personality, securing several notable victories, including a highlight-reel knockout against Bec Rawlings in 2016. Despite facing tough competition and some losses, her resilience and fighting spirit kept her in the spotlight. She eventually transitioned to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in 2020.
Though she retired from WWE and BKFC, she continues to fight on a smaller scale. In April, she signed a multi-fight deal with Misfits Boxing, and first faced off against English OnlyFans model Elle Brooke in May. The fight ended in a draw. VanZant made her slap-fighting debut, and won, against Christine Volmarans at Power Slap 8 in late June.
Paige VanZant 2024 salary
As of 2024, VanZant’s salary from her fighting career and various ventures is estimated to be around $1 million annually. This figure includes her fight purses, performance bonuses and appearance fees. In BKFC, VanZant’s reported earnings per fight are significantly higher than in her UFC tenure, with each fight potentially earning her around $400,000. The 30-year-old’s income is further supplemented by other endeavors, including endorsements and media appearances.
Paige VanZant social media
VanZant boasts a substantial social media presence, with 5 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Her content includes training videos, personal insights, promotional posts and lifestyle videos, which engage a wide range of viewers. She is also the author of Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life and a creator on her own exclusive platform, as well as OnlyFans. She and husband Austin Vanderford are also the cohosts of podcast A Kickass Love Story.
Paige VanZant endorsement deals and brand partners
VanZant has capitalized on her popularity and marketability through numerous endorsement deals and brand partnerships. She has collaborated with brands like Reebok, Columbia Sportswear and Monster Energy, with some deals valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Her television appearances also helped to build her personal brand. She was a runner-up on season 22 of Dancing With the Stars alongside partner Mark Ballas in 2016.
Paige VanZant net worth
As of 2024, VanZant’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. This figure reflects her earnings from her fighting career, endorsements, book sales and other ventures. Her move to BKFC and involvement in professional wrestling, combined with entrepreneurial efforts and media opportunities continue to grow her net worth.
Paige VanZant’s net worth compared to male fighters
VanZant’s net worth and earnings, although significant in the world of women’s MMA, are modest in comparison to male counterparts. Leading male fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov ($40 million) and Jorge Masvidal ($6 million) have amassed large net worths fueled by high-profile UFC fights and personal business ventures.