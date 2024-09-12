Ronda Rousey’s Net Worth in 2024: Amassed Through Her Fighting Career, Acting and More
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
A professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist, Ronda Rousey is best known for her time in the WWE and Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 37-year-old, who retired from MMA in 2016, is also an actress, having appeared in action-packed films like The Expendables 3 and Furious 7. Additionally, Rousey is a published author and proud mother. She and her husband, Travis Browne, are parents to a 2-year-old daughter and are currently expecting their second baby girl.
Below, we examine how the two-time SI Swimsuit model’s net worth has been impacted through her athletic pursuits, brand deals and more.
How did Ronda Rousey get her start?
Rousey first started practicing judo with her mother at the age of 11, and six years later, she qualified for the 2004 Olympics in Athens, where she competed in the Half-Middleweight event, though she did not earn a medal. The two-time Olympian also competed in the 2008 summer games in Beijing, where Rousey earned a bronze medal and became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo. Following the Olympics, Rousey stepped away from judo and switched her focus to a career in mixed martial arts.
“My favorite way to perform is during the live shows that aren’t televised,” Rousey told SB Nation’s Cageside Seats. “When you just show up and put your hair in a ponytail and go and have fun with your friends and you don’t have to worry about everything that you say and do being dissected by millions of people. That’s when I had the most fun.
She made her MMA debut in 2010, and went on to become the first female fighter to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2012. Following an incredibly successful career, Rousey was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018. In an Instagram live earlier this year, Rousey revealed that she was forced to retire from fighting due to her concussion history, which she kept secret for years.
Ronda Rousey endorsement deals and brand partners
Throughout her career, Rousey has garnered endorsement deals with companies like Monster Energy, Reebok, Carl’s Jr. and Bud Light and Draft Kings.
Ronda Rousey net worth
In 2024, Rousey has an estimated net worth of $14 million, thanks to her athletic career and film work.
Ronda Rousey net worth compared to other wrestlers-turned-actors
Professional wrestler John Cena, who is set to retire from the WWE in 2025, has an estimated net worth of $80. Like Rousey, Cena has built a career as an athlete, but has also transitioned to acting. Likewise, wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has an estimated net worth of $16 million.
Ultimately, it’s clear that while Rousey has built an incredible career and name for herself as an athlete and actress, pay discrepancies still exist between men and women with commensurate experience in similar fields.