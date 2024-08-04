Cindy Crawford’s Go-to Workout Is the Perfect Low-Impact Burn
Supermodel and 1990s style icon Cindy Crawford appeared on an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, and hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick knew they would be remiss if they didn’t ask the 58-year-old about her current workout split.
The industry stalwart, who has been dominating on runways and magazine covers for decades, led the 1992 video exercise, Cindy Crawford: Shape Your Body Workout. Today, the mom of two, who shares her kids Kaia and Presley with husband Rande Gerber, is still in incredible shape and constantly glowing from within. And, she attributes it partially to one modern exercise.
“Currently, I do Pilates twice a week on a reformer, which I love,” she shared. “I’ve only been doing that for the last 10 years. And I have to say, because I sometimes get lower back [pain], and even if my back is hurting, I can do Pilates, because I can modify it. I’ve never gotten hurt doing Pilates. I mean, I know it can be really, really hard [sometimes] but I find it very like opening and feminine, in a way.”
Crawford noted that in addition to reformer Pilates, she works out with a trainer twice a week, doing more “old school” exercises like weight lifting, lunges, push-ups, running, StairMaster moves and more. The Meaningful Beauty cofounder has her workouts for four days a week cemented, and, when she‘s able to, she loves to squeeze in a hike with a friend or a swim just for some extra movement.
“It’s the long game. It’s the consistency,” she continued of her philosophy on exercise, and mentioned that she gives herself grace when traveling and “get[s] back” into when life settles down again.
While on the podcast, the Illinois native also shared some hilarious, memorable early career stories and revealed the best advice she has given her kids, both in terms of modeling and navigating adulthood. Listen to the full episode here.