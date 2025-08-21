4 Free Tips From a Holistic Health Coach to Help You Feel Amazing This Fall
After a summer spent soaking up the sun, it’s a great time to take stock of our current routines before heading into the fall season. However, when it comes to wellness, there are often costs associated with lifestyle improvements—think a gym membership, personal trainer or nutrition program. And while those types of services can certainly help you achieve your goals, we strongly believe that establishing sustainable, healthy habits doesn’t have to put a strain on your bank account.
August is National Wellness Month, and in honor of the occasion, we recently caught up with two-time SI Swimsuit model and certified holistic health coach Penny Lane to get the scoop on some of her favorite (and free!) wellness practices.
Lane, who has been modeling since the age of 16, was pressured to lose weight early on in her career, which led her to develop an unhealthy relationship with her body and ultimately compromised her fertility. After learning how to prioritize her own health and tuning out the industry noise, the British model became a certified holistic health coach in order to help others create and sustain healthy, balanced habits.
Below, Lane offers up her expertise on how to renew our wellness routines, foster a healthy mind-body connection and more following a busy summer season.
First, take some time to reflect
Many of us have spent the last few months traveling, entertaining our kids during summer vacation or doing a number of other seasonal activities that have perhaps caused us to stray from our usual wellness routines. Before setting new goals for the fall season, take stock of where you’re currently at, advises Lane.
“I like to sit with my thoughts and reflect on what I have learned through the summer, what felt good that I want to carry forward and what did not serve me,” she says. “I often talk about it casually with friends. Saying things out loud to people I trust really cements them for me and having those friends hold me accountable makes it easier to actually follow through.”
Track your daily habits
Lane is a big fan of checking tasks off of her daily habit tracker, and says the Everyday app is “the biggest non-negotiable” in her everyday wellness routine. “I read Atomic Habits [by James Clear] and it completely changed the way I build routines, starting small and layering new habits in over time,” she shares. “For example, if meditation is your goal, you do not start with 20 minutes, you start with two.”
Once those healthy habits have been established, try creating a solid morning routine to get your day started off on the right foot, she advises. For example, Lane starts her days by nourishing both her mind and body.
“My mornings usually look like this: I listen to my affirmations, which I built with ChatGPT and recorded on my phone, then while my coffee brews, I take a shot of high-quality olive oil with turmeric, lemon and ginger, followed by fresh orange juice with chlorophyll and my supplements,” Lane explains. “Then I enjoy my coffee with collagen creamer, ideally in front of a nice view while I check in with myself before the day begins. And of course, I make sure I drink my electrolytes every day to stay hydrated. Those first few steps set the tone for everything else.”
Get moving
The model and actress has spent her summer living in Ibiza, where she’s enjoyed breathtaking hikes, indulgent skincare treatments and a dance club or two. The latter, she says, has allowed her to maintain a mind-body connection that is critical to her well-being.
“Movement is incredible for your body, but I also think it is magic for the soul,” Lane says. “ … There is something deeply connective about moving in time with others and the music. It feels tribal, freeing and confidence-building. You do not have to be in Ibiza to get that. Put the radio on at home and dance for yourself. On a scientific level, movement boosts blood flow and stimulates the lymphatic system, which is vital for overall health.”
Find the wellness practices that work for you
In addition to a morning routine packed with healthy habits and partaking in the occasional dance party, Lane makes an effort to be intentional with movement through her Pilates practice. She also enjoys breathwork and meditation and likes building Rolife Super Creator sets to get in touch with her creative side. And sometimes, Lane just needs to wind down with a little self-care, including a face mask and some Friends reruns.
“I also love grounding which is simply making direct contact with the earth,”she says of one of her favorite holistic health practices, which is as simple as taking a barefoot walk on the beach. “Scientifically, grounding can help regulate your body’s electrical charge, reduce inflammation, improve sleep, lower stress by balancing cortisol and even support circulation and heart health.”
While everyone’s wellness routines are bound to be different, Lane’s tips provide a pretty great starting point to revamp our wellness habits going in to the fall season.