Hanna and Haley Cavinder Reveal the Health and Wellness Practices That Helped Them Achieve Real Results
Hanna and Haley Cavinder are known for their athletic skills on the basketball court, and the 23-year-old twins are using their knowledge where health and wellness are concerned to help others. The siblings and University of Miami basketball stars launched the Twogether App in May, where they provide workout and nutrition information to subscribers.
On Instagram today, Hanna and Haley teased some of their app’s offerings by sharing the top four things they did in order to really start seeing results within their fitness routines, as follows: “1. we ate to fuel our bodies + our workouts instead of restricting 🫶🏼🍴2. we focused on building muscle/weights instead of burning fat/only cardio 🏋🏼♀️🏃🏼♀️3. we prioritized sleep/rest + recovery 🌙💅4. we starting following a training program instead of doing random workouts 🏆🗓️.”
Alongside the tips, they shared video footage of their physical transformations, along with snippets of themselves in the gym. The twins, who walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week in June, then encouraged their 330,000 followers on their joint account to subscribe to their fitness app, which includes a seven-day free trial.
“choose from 6 programs w/ video demos for each exercise, form tips, log/track your weights, all our warm ups/cool downs, core/Ab workouts, all our fav macro friendly recipes, private messaging with us, access to our private in-app community, group challenges + more!!” they wrote of their program’s offerings.
Sign up for the Twogether App here, where subscriptions start at $8.33/month.