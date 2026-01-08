Paralympic Swimmer Ali Truwit Shares Her Workout Routine for Enviable Abs
If you’ve made a resolution this year to tone your core, leave it to Paralympic swimmer and 2025 SI Swimsuit model Ali Truwit to serve as your guide. The 25-year-old Connecticut native completes 500 reps of ab workouts before she goes to bed every night, so she’s somewhat of an expert in the space.
Seriously, have you seen her abs?
Truwit’s ab workout
While Truwit previously told SI Swimsuit that she switches up the exercises based on how she’s feeling that day, she put together a foolproof routine for our readers (with not quite as many reps).
If you’re ready to kickstart 2026 on a fit note, try Truwit’s ab challenge, which features the following workouts:
- 25 crunches
- 50 heel taps
- 50 flutter kicks
- 50 scissor kicks
- 10 side crunches (each side)
- 100 bicycles
- 60 Russian twists
And while we may not all be on Truwit’s level, the above workout encompasses nearly 400 reps of grueling ab moves that will have you breaking a sweat in no time. The best part? Since you’re using your own body weight, these moves can be completed just about anywhere, from the beach to your living room, with only a yoga mat required for equipment.
The athlete’s ‘why’
Late last year, Truwit, who was featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot atThe Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., showcased her daily ab workout alongside brand model Katie Austin for our audience. While the two performed the moves on a rooftop, the 25-year-old athlete shared her inspiration behind her serious ab routine.
“Two years ago I lost my foot and lower leg in a shark attack, and the doctors told me that to learn how to use a prosthetic well and really be strong in your leg, a strong core is essential,” Truwit stated, noting that having a prosthetic has shown her how essential her core is to everything from posture to simply how she moves throughout her day. “And so every night I do 500 reps of different abs just to keep my core strong and use the prosthetic well.”
Last November, Truwit ran the New York City Marathon to raise money for prosthetics for women and young girls. Her effort to empower others with limb loss culminated in the Stronger Than You Think founder raising more than $120,000 for her nonprofit, far exceeding Truwit’s $120,000 goal.
“[My hope is to] give more young women and girls prosthetic blades to run so that maybe someday they could run a marathon too,” Truwit told SI Swimsuit of her efforts.