This Mobility Expert Shares 5 Ways to Improve Your Quality of Life With Stretching
Maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise are a few obvious ways to prioritize longevity. But did you know that something as simple as daily stretching and improved flexibility can also help you live longer? A 2024 study in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports found that those who prioritize flexibility with age tend to live longer.
We recently chatted with Aliya Brooks, a NASM-certified stretching and mobility coach and the founder of Ageless Mobility, to learn more about the importance of daily stretching and regular movement. The Atlanta-based health and wellness creator was inspired to create her brand by her grandmother Millie, who lived until the age of 94 and credited her longevity to daily stretching and an overall healthy lifestyle.
“Stretching isn’t just about flexibility; it’s preventative care for your body,” Brooks explains. “Without it, you risk facing physical challenges later in life, addressing mobility issues as a reaction rather than proactively preventing them. Prioritizing stretching relieves tension, improves flexibility and helps alleviate everyday aches and pains, allowing you to feel better overall.”
5 mobility tips for beginners
In addition to regular exercise, integrating just 5 to 10 minutes of stretching into your routine is an investment in your future self. Stretching can help reduce soreness, prevent injuries, improve recovery, relieve stress, improve circulation and boost energy, according to Brooks.
“Mobility training becomes increasingly important as we age because our muscles naturally lose strength and our joints become stiffer over time,” she adds. “Establishing a consistent stretching routine early in life helps prevent these challenges from becoming overwhelming later on.”
Start by stretching in bed
“Beginning your mobility journey in bed is a simple, low-pressure way to ease into stretching,” Brooks says. “It’s especially beneficial for those recovering from injuries or feeling apprehensive about mobility work.”
Doing your stretches in bed is not only gentle on joints, it can help you fall asleep faster, too. Plus, many foundational stretches can be done from the comfort of your bed, making for an easy and comfortable way to build consistency in your routine.
Focus on three simple stretches
Begin by choosing three easy stretches to incorporate into your daily routine, Brooks suggests. You’ll find several options to choose from on her YouTube channel as well as her TikTok account.
“Starting with a small, manageable routine keeps you focused and helps build momentum,” she notes. “Over time, you can expand your repertoire, but having three go-to stretches ensures you stay on track and maintain consistency.”
Breathe deeply as you stretch
Keep your breathing controlled while performing your stretches, which can help you relax and ease deeper into each position, Brooks explains. “Stretching is also a great opportunity to practice breathwork—counting your inhales and exhales can enhance your focus, improve your form and deepen the stretch,” she adds.
Set stretching goals
As you continue your daily stretches, take note of your progress and be your own biggest cheerleader. “Make stretching fun and goal-oriented by challenging yourself,” Brooks suggests. “Whether it’s achieving the splits, touching your toes or lowering your knees to the ground in a butterfly stretch, having a target keeps you motivated.”
Incorporate mobility into your daily life
Brooks recommends finding small opportunities to add movement into your day. If, for example, you work behind a desk all day, try taking the stairs instead of the elevator on your lunch break.
“Simple changes, like taking short walks during the week or incorporating jogging into your routine, can significantly increase your daily activity and contribute to a healthier, more mobile lifestyle,” she says.
