6 Ways Nutrition Can Help You Reach Your Health and Wellness Goals
Kickstart your New Year alongside SI Swimsuit with 31 Days of Wellness! This January, SI Swimsuit will unlock exclusive offerings with SI Swimsuit models, wellness experts, fitness gurus and others, who will guide you through 31 days of rejuvenating workouts, recipes, self-care rituals and more.
Regardless of what your health- and wellness-related goals are for 2025, proper nutrition can help you get there. And while we often think of aesthetics when it comes to fitness, it’s important to remember that how we fuel our bodies is a major part of the equation.
We recently chatted with Sam Cutler, a lifestyle medicine coach and the founder of MINDFULL, a holistic wellness platform that focuses on long-term health through nutrition and sustainable lifestyle changes, to learn more. Cutler, who completed her certification in Nutrition Meal Planning at Harvard Medical School, transformed her energy, mood and overall health with nutrition after years of struggling with chronic health issues. Today, she’s working to demystify nutrition while sharing her knowledge with women worldwide.
“Nutrition directly impacts our gut health, which in turn influences other vital areas like skin health, immune function and energy levels,” Cutler says. “Food truly is medicine—it can be the cause of why we feel unwell, but it can also be a simple yet powerful fix to help us feel better. Whole, nutrient-dense foods have the ability to heal, which I know firsthand from overcoming chronic health conditions by changing my diet.”
Below, she offers her top tips for reaching your health and wellness goals in 2025 (and beyond!) through proper nutrition.
Reframe nutrition as empowerment, not restriction
Rather than tracking calories or measuring portions throughout the day, focus on abundance, Cutler advises. Enjoy eating the foods that nourish, fuel and energize you. Plus, “when food choices don’t work for your body, use it as a learning moment rather than feeling guilty,” she adds.
Focus on gut health—but allow for flexibility
Your gut health is foundational for energy, immunity and overall well-being, Cutler says. She suggests prioritizing vibrant, flavorful meals featuring seasonal produce, healthy fats, lean proteins, complex carbs and fiber.
“Recognize that food is medicine. Nutrition can help address global health issues like fatigue, bloating and mental stress,” she says. However, it’s not always realistic to fully revamp your diet, so try to eat 80% whole foods while allowing for 20% flexibility throughout the week.
Learn about ingredients
It’s important to know how specific foods impact your body, Cutler notes. For example, try avoiding processed sugars and inflammatory oils or experiment with reducing or eliminating gluten and dairy to see how doing so impacts your body.
Set goals that have nothing to do with weight
Rather than aiming to lose a certain number of pounds, aim for establishing positive health-related habits, like preparing meals from a plan, walking five times a week or staying consistent with hydration, Cutler suggests.
Reduce stress around food
“Stress about eating can be more harmful than the occasional indulgence,” Cutler says. “Practice mindful eating, focusing on how food makes you feel, not just what’s on the plate.”
MINDFULL’s January Fresh Start Program offers handy meal plans, recipe videos, grocery lists and more that can help take the pressure off when it comes to nutrition.
Create healthy habits rather than resolutions
Find sustainable, enjoyable ways of incorporating healthy habits into your daily routine, rather than putting pressure on yourself to stick to certain resolutions. For example, Cutler suggests replacing old habits with positive ones, like drinking water before your morning cup of coffee or starting the day with a gut-friendly smoothie packed with fiber instead.
“This approach creates a sustainable and enjoyable way to prioritize health and wellness while building long-lasting habits,” she says.
Stay tuned to SI Swimsuit’s 31 Days of Wellness to continue to learn how to take charge in the year ahead!