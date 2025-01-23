Balance Your Hormones With This Key Nutrition Tip, Courtesy of a Hormone Health Expert
Kickstart your New Year alongside SI Swimsuit with 31 Days of Wellness! This January, SI Swimsuit will unlock exclusive offerings with SI Swimsuit models, wellness experts, fitness gurus and others, who will guide you through 31 days of rejuvenating workouts, recipes, self-care rituals and more.
While many of us begin the year by examining our diet and exercise routines, perhaps one area we often overlook is hormone health. When your hormones are imbalanced—meaning you have too much or too little of any particular hormone—you may experience irregular periods, acne or thyroid disease, among other factors, according to Cleveland Clinic.
One way in which our hormones get out of whack is when we take dieting to an extreme, doing things like eating smaller portions, eliminating entire food groups and counting calories. According to hormone health coach Lauren Chambers, we tend to look and feel our best when we focus on eating more, not less.
How does nutrition impact hormone health?
“Hormones are chemical messengers that provide signals to various organs and tissue in your body to control super important functions such as reproduction and fertility, metabolism, sleep/wake cycle, blood sugar, growth and development and so much more,” Chambers explains. “Food, on the other hand, is to our hormones what gas is to a car, driving our cells, giving us energy and the fuel our hormones need to synthesize, produce and function optimally.”
Thus, one of the best ways to support our hormone health is by consistently prioritizing a wide variety of nutrients from the foods we eat. And while there are different nutritional parameters for everyone, based on genetics, lifestyle and personal needs, Chambers says there’s one particular formula that’s sure to help support your hormone health where nutrition is concerned.
3 food sources to support hormone health
Including a high-quality source of protein, fat and fiber at every meal or snack is key for hormone balance, according to Chambers. “These macronutrients are vital building blocks of our hormones, helping them do their jobs effectively,” the So Fresh N So Green founder tells SI Swimsuit, noting that the more inclusive you are with your diet, the better.
Here’s some further insight to that breakdown:
Protein
Protein sources, such as beef, poultry, seafood, eggs, beans and legumes, are “an essential structural component of all hormones, which means you have to consume sufficient protein to make enough hormones,” Chambers explains.
Fat
“Dietary fat and cholesterol sourced from foods like avocado, olives, fatty fish, nuts and seeds, etc., are considered essential ‘building materials’ that specifically help to make steroid hormones, such as estrogen, testosterone and progesterone,” she adds.
Fiber
Fiber helps to “fuel our cells and drives the engines in the body that produce hormones,” Chambers says, and can be derived from complex carbs (like fruits and veggies) and certain grains and legumes.
Examples of hormone-balancing meals
So, what are some dishes that combine protein, fat and fiber for a hormone health-friendly meal? Wild-caught salmon paired with avocado and Brussels sprouts, or pasture-raised poultry with grass-fed ghee and cauliflower are two great examples. Chambers also loves a homemade smoothie that combines protein (i.e. protein powder), fat (nut butter) and fiber (frozen wild blueberries) to fit the formula while minimizing sugar.
“Not only do these foods individually optimize hormone health, but when paired together during a meal—such as a burger with beef (protein), avocado (fat) and baked sweet potato fries (fiber)—keeps your blood sugar stable and signals your satiety hormones, helping you feel steady, satisfied and energized afterwards, essentially communicating to your hormones that they are safe and can carry on with their normal functions,” Chambers states.
Visit the So Fresh N So Green official website for additional hormone health content, including tasty and balanced recipes to look and feel your best in 2025 and beyond.
Stay tuned to SI Swimsuit’s 31 Days of Wellness to continue to learn how to take charge in the year ahead!