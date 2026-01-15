This Healthy Meal Prep Recipe Will Streamline Your Wellness Goals for 2026
When it comes to bringing your health and wellness goals to fruition in 2026, you might dedicate a large area of focus to your workout routine. And while exercise is of the utmost importance for your physical health, nutrition is also a huge part of the equation.
Meal prep is a great way to stick to your health-related goals in the new year, but that doesn’t mean you should be stuck with bland chicken and brown rice day after day. Leticia Martinez, who is a certified personal trainer and 2024 Swim Search finalist, loves meal prepping on the weekends, and her healthy recipes are delicious and full of flavor.
Below, she’s sharing her latest “hyperfixation” meal, Chicken and Elote Bowls, exclusively with SI Swimsuit readers.
“This meal is super easy to make, comes together quickly and is perfect for busy weeks when you still want something filling and flavorful,” Martinez says. “Simple ingredients, minimal effort and meals that actually make staying consistent feel doable. This is one of those go-to recipes you’ll want to keep on repeat.”
Martinez’s Chicken and Elote Bowl Recipe
For the chicken:
- 1 lb. chicken breast
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- Seasonings: adobo, garlic, paprika, pepper and cumin, to taste
For the elote mixture:
- 1 can of corn
- Chopped cilantro
- 1 jalapeño
- 1 lime
- 1/2 c. Primal Kitchen mayo
- Tajin
- 1/4 c. cojita cheese
- 1 avocado, chopped
Instructions
- Dice chicken breast and toss with seasonings.
- Heat a pan over medium heat. Add a small amount of oil, then cook chicken until golden brown.
- Chop cilantro, jalapeño and avocado and add to a bowl. Add corn, mayo, Tajin and cotija cheese to the bowl. Squeeze lime over top and toss.
- Add prepared rice or potatoes to your meal prep dish as a base.
- Top with serving of chicken and elote mixture.
Five wellness tips for 2026, courtesy of Martinez
Meal prep is only part of the equation, and it’s never too late to kickstart your year on a healthy note. In order to focus on your well-being in the months to come, consider the following tips from Martinez.
Prioritize consistency over intensity
A little bit of movement is better than an all or nothing approach, Martinez says. Rather than focusing on pushing yourself to your limits, adopt exercise habits that feel sustainable long term.
“It’s tempting to go all in with super hard workouts at the start of the year, but showing up regularly, even if it’s shorter or lighter sessions, builds habits that stick,” she says. “Think: small, consistent wins [over] occasional intense pushes.”
Track your progress in multiple ways
Rather than just focusing on the number you see on the scale, chart your success with other metrics like increased strength, boosted energy levels and improved mood.
“Celebrate non-scale victories, like hitting a new rep record, feeling more energized or finally logging meals consistently,” Martinez suggests.
Fuel your body intentionally
If you’re not a hugely into meal prep, just making small adjustments to how you prepare meals can make a big difference, according to Martinez. She suggests prepping staples ahead of time and making small adjustments to your diet, like adding an extra serving of veggies throughout the day or hitting your protein targets, which will lead to big improvements over time.
“Start the year by focusing on balanced meals: protein for muscle repair, carbs for energy and fats for satiety,” she adds.
Balance movement with recovery
Don’t forget to rest! It’s not only important to your overall well-being, but is good for your gains in the long run.
“Including proper rest days is just as important as your training days,” Martinez says. “Recovery helps prevent injuries, reduces soreness and actually makes your workouts more effective.”
Set realistic goals and build a plan
In order to see your goals through, it’s important to set specific, actionable intentions rather than vague aspirations. For example, hit 10K steps five times per week, strength train three times per week or drink 100 ounces of water daily.
“Break [those intentions] into weekly micro-goals so it’s motivating and manageable, not overwhelming,” Martinez suggests.