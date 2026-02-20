From Milan to Miami, These SI Swimsuit Model Athletes Are At the Top of Their Games
This month has been an incredible one to be a sports fan. With plenty of excitement surrounding Super Bowl XL, the Big Game weekend quickly led in to the start of the Milan Cortina Games, which will conclude this weekend after many thrilling moments.
While Eileen Gu has been in the spotlight during the Winter Games, several more athletes who have been featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue have been making major moves this week, too. Angel Reese is gearing up for her return to the Unrivaled court today, while Olivia Dunne announced a major brand deal yesterday. Below, we’re taking a look at just a few of the highlights.
Eileen Gu
Gu, who became the most decorated women’s freestyle skiing Olympian in history this week, has added two silver medals to her collection during the Milan Cortina Games (for Big Air and Slopestyle events), bringing her grand total to five. Prior to this year’s competition, Gu, who posed for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, secured two golds and a silver during the 2022 Beijing Games. Yesterday, she qualified for the freeski halfpipe finals and will compete on Saturday, Feb. 21.
Olivia Dunne
Yesterday, Dunne, who earned the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, announced a partnership with performance clothing and footwear brand Nobull. In her Feb. 18 Instagram post, Dunne modeled a black bra and leggings set by the brand, as well as a pair of white and red sneakers on her feet.
“sooo excited to join the nobull team alongside @tombrady as an athlete, investor, and partner… LFG!” the LSU graduate and retired gymnast wrote in part of her caption.
Angel Reese
Ahead of her return to the Unrivaled court in Miami this evening, Reese, who was photographed for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue in Los Angeles, posed for some fire media day pics. The Chicago Sky forward shared a carousel of the photos to Instagram yesterday, along with a pointed message before she steps onto the court with the rest of the Rose BC: “BARBIE HOOPS ARE BACK!🌹.”
Brenna Huckaby
Huckaby, a professional snowboarder and SI Swimsuit legend, has officially qualified for the Paralympics. This will be her third time at the competition: The athlete claimed two gold medals at the 2018 Paralympics in PyeongChang, while Huckaby earned a gold and bronze at the 2022 Games in Beijing. The Milan Cortina Paralympics will begin on March 6.
Jordan Chiles
Chiles, who posed for the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, achieved a major milestone in the gym recently. As of Feb. 14, she has scored a perfect 10 in five consecutive meets as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team. And with a perfect 10 in her floor routine on Valentine’s Day, Chiles has officially secured 10 career 10s on floor.