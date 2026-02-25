Christen Goff Casually Styles Two Popular Patterns in One Spring-Ready Photo Drop
Christen Goff debuted a stylish selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 25, to start off her candid collage of warm-weather snaps. The former Swim Search winner turned brand staple—who recently scored her first digital cover alongside Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Claire Kittle, Normani and Ronika Love—shared 10 frames set to America’s “Ventura Highway” and a few particular looks caught our attention.
In the post’s cover image, Goff showed her side profile in a spaghetti-strapped spotted dress. The print was a major hit this summer, and, if Goff’s look is any indication, perhaps we’ll see a resurgence of the style this spring and summer. Then, in slide three, the California native exhibited a seaside selfie in a long-sleeve multicolored striped dress, which she paired with slip-on sandals and skinny black sunglasses.
Goff’s patterned looks in the fold
At SI Swimsuit, Goff has showcased patterned swimwear looks across the globe. Check out some fashionable frames from her half-decade reign.
2025 in Jamaica
During her latest in-print photo shoot for SI Swimsuit 2025, Goff donned this striped SAME one-piece while lounging poolside in Jamaica.
2024 in Portugal
The model headed to Portugal for SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary issue and modeled this two-toned Sara Cristina bikini, featuring a textured chevron print.
2023 in Dominica
In Dominica for her sophomore shoot as an SI Swimsuit model, Goff posed in front of a waterfall in this shiny, snakeskin string suit from Oséree.
2022 in Barbados
During her Rookie of the Year-winning campaign in Barbados, Goff paired this multicolored plaid duo from Daze Dayz with shiny gold hoops from Mejuri.
The Goff family’s winter adventures
In the post, Goff also gave her followers a glimpse of her family’s latest endeavors. She welcomed her first child with her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in July, just before the start of the football season, and now the pair are soaking up sun rays as a family of three.
“It’s such a big transition becoming a mom, whether you’re talking about mentally or physically, I think you go through so much, and I’m so much more proud of myself than ever,” Goff told the magazine, in an interview coupled with her latest digital cover feat. “And I think I’ve also given myself so much more grace and room to just kind of be in this new state of being a mom and what that means to me.”