10 Fun Facts You May Not Have Known About Jamaica — Including its Famous Visitors
Jamaica has long been a destination for those looking for breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality, hence why it was chosen as a top destination for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue that features Nicole Williams English, Alix Earle, Ming Lee Simmons and more. The Caribbean island is the perfect getaway with its luxurious resorts, incredible cuisine and the rhythm of reggae music filling the air. Beyond the gorgeous beaches, it is also the place where so many important cultural events have taken place.
Over the decades, the island has welcomed an array of high-profile visitors from Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly to more recent celebrities like Beyonce, Rihanna and Bella Hadid. President John F. Kennedy spent his honeymoon with Jackie O. on island whereas Meghan Markle’s first wedding also took place here.
Keep scrolling for some fun facts you may not have known about the island whose motto has always been, “Out of Many, One People.”
Bob Marley’s birthplace
Bob Marley, a proud and celebrated Jamaican helped bring reggae music to the world stage in the late 1960s. Today, visitors can experience the influence and sounds of reggae everywhere on the island from the Bob Marley Museum (his former home) and the Trench Town Culture Yard, offering deep insights into reggae’s roots.
Royal visits
The British royals have also been drawn to its enchanting shores for relaxation, inspiration and celebration. Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the sites in 2022 for a royal visit just as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and father Prince Charles have done before. Whether it’s the allure of the island’s rich heritage, Jamaica remains a favorite destination for the world’s most influential personalities. Their spending time on the island not only highlights the island’s enduring appeal but also reinforce its status as a premier global hot spot.
The Beatles escape
Taking inspiration after vacationing on the island, The Beatles were all in awe in their own ways with Jamaica. Though they never performed as a group there, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr all visited separately and appreciated the relaxed atmosphere. Starr even bought a home there in the 70s and used it as his escape from the mania.
Ian Fleming’s island bond
James Bond was founded in Jamaica. Wellknown British writer Ian Fleming first visited Jamaica in the 1940s with the British Navy for a naval operation and loved everything about the island. He came back a few years later and purchased 15 acres of land where he built his home, “GoldenEye” after a secret WWII mission. Feeling inspired, all 13 novels of the highly popular James Bond series were written here. In three of his novels, the spy was regularly sent to Jamaica on assignment.
When his novels eventually turned into movies, Jamaica was brought to life on the big screen with some scenes filmed in Jamaica. Today, GoldenEye is an extraordinary collection of private villas, cottages, and beach huts allowing guests to access surrounding tropical gardens, private beaches, and secluded coves – stepping into the world of imagination that inspired the creator of James Bond.
Ralph Lauren’s retreat
The American designer bought a home at the Round Hill Hotel and Villas. His signature style also can be seen throughout the property as the décor of the bedrooms and suites are designed by him. The iconic Ralph Lauren Bar is also an homage to him and where guests can sip in a cozy yet chic atmosphere.
Stella found her groove in Jamaica
The popular movie How Stella Got Her Groove Back starring Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs and Whoopi Goldberg was also filmed in Jamaica. In fact, after its release in 1998, Jamaica saw a 22% jump in visitors from the northeastern part of the US alone!
Best coffee
Some of the world's best coffee comes from Jamaica's Blue Mountains, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Enjoy a coffee farm visit for a guided tour and immersive experiences.
Birds of a feather
The Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park are also home to one of the largest migratory bird sites in the Caribbean. For bird watchers, it is the only location where all of Jamaica’s unique or endemic bird species can be observed. A special treat while sipping your am caffeine is being able to observe the Jamaican Swallowtail, which is the largest butterfly species in the Western Hemisphere.
The West Indies island is ranked fifth among the world islands in terms of endemic life. Its 4,240 square miles is home to 28 species of birds, 830 flowering plants, 82 ferns, 27 reptiles, 21 amphibians, and 500 land snails that are unique to Jamaica.
Feel the Rythm , Feel the Rhyme
The 1988 Jamaican bobsled team made history competing in the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada. Though they didn't medal and placed last, their impact inspired the 1991 movie "Cool Runnings" and proved to people that when you put your mind to something, anything is possible.