Bella Hadid Turns Up the Heat With Stunning Black Bikini Beach Sunset Pics
Bella Hadid loves a good bikini moment as she takes to Instagram to post a series of flicks featuring a stunning black swimsuit, matching cover-up and a certain accessory that pairs perfectly with her beach ensemble whether she has it in her hand or on her body.
Hadid’s latest snaps show her basking in the sunset on the beach with a thin strapped triangle bikini top adorned with two circle-shaped clips in the middle. A sneak peek of the matching bottoms shows that there is similar circular detailing on both sides of the item. Covering up the lower half, however, is a black mini sarong skirt with a slight slit that showcases her long legs.
Bright gold jewelry pieces, including ornamented earrings, could be seen as the accessories the celebrity chose. But, above all the added details she donned for this outfit, it was Hadid’s very own perfume line, Orebella, that stole the show in its bronze gold container, resembling a glimmer liquid elixir that anyone would want to get their hands on.
The particular scent that Hadid had in her hands is called Blooming Fire. Per the website, it has notes of monoi, bergamot and patchouli, warmer tones that are ideal for warm weather and beach trips. Blooming Fire comes in three different sizes, ranging in price from $35 to $100. But no matter the size, there’s no doubt fans will be swept away by the aroma Hadid formulated.
Orebella, which launched in 2024, was created with the customer in mind. Hadid wanted to ensure she made something that would evoke a sense of confidence and boldness in the person who sprays the perfume on their body.
“I really want people to feel the most unique parts about themselves when they wear Orebella so that they can walk into the street and feel confident and excited about themselves,” Hadid told Byrdie.
In addition to smelling like a million dollars, the successful model, who just launched a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, sought to put out a product that wasn’t like anything else currently on the market. She poured her entire self into Orebella. “I realized one day that this might be cool and special and different and innovative, and felt like I should share it with the world,” she added.
As for Blooming Fire, it is just one of several scents that encapsulate Hadid’s confidence and passion, with this one specifically capturing the innocence of the younger version of herself who’s as fond of the beach as she is now. “I knew I wanted to make something with monoi because I love the scent of it,” she expressed about the scent. “I think it's extremely intoxicating, but it's also a nostalgic scent as I get older—it's very sexy, but when I was young, it was a very innocent smell.”
A black bikini and a dash of Blooming Fire means Hadid has given fans a spectacular combination to welcome in one of the most fun and sweet-smelling spring and summers ever.