How This Alaska Airlines Executive Is Shaping the Future of Air Travel

When it comes to air travel, Eric Edge, Vice President of Brand and Marketing for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, is focused on creating a brand experience that feels distinct to each of these brands and always thoughtful, reliable and genuinely welcoming for guests.

Prior to joining Alaska Airlines in 2022 (and being appointed to his current role in March 2025), Edge spent more than two decades in leadership roles at brands like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Uber/Postmates. Since one of his very first jobs was at an airline, Edge says joining the Alaska Airlines team four years ago felt like an incredibly full-circle moment.

Eric Edge | Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

“What’s always motivated me is building brands that capture culture in a way that people can genuinely connect with,” he tells SI Swimsuit of his work. “There’s something really special about travel, people associate it with some of the most meaningful moments in their lives. Getting the opportunity now to help shape both the Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines brands during such a transformational moment has been incredibly rewarding.”

Edge’s executive-level role is centered on helping shape the vision for how guests experience both brands. From focusing on growing Atmos Rewards, the combined airline's new loyalty program, to continuing to foster a premium travel experience for guests, he hopes to preserve the care and service the two nearly 100-year-old brands are known for.

Atmos Rewards | Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

As part of the Alaska Air Group family of airlines, Alaska Airlines helps connect guests to more than 140 destinations across North America, Central America, Asia and the Pacific. In December 2025, members of the SI Swimsuit team and several models had the opportunity to experience the airline’s unparalleled level of customer service firsthand, flying Alaska Airlines to our photo shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

At the start of this year, the airline unveiled Alaska's new global livery on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, marking the debut of another expression of the Alaska Airlines brand on its long-haul international routes. It was a deeply collaborative project that Edge is incredibly proud of.

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner | Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

“Bringing that vision to life alongside our product, maintenance and engineering teams was incredibly rewarding, and seeing the aircraft arrive in Seattle was one of those rare moments where you could really feel the momentum and transformation happening across the airline,” he says.

For Edge, helping shape the future of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines has been especially rewarding. As the brands continue to grow internationally, maintaining a thoughtful, guest-centered experience remains a top priority.

“Right now, there’s a real opportunity to redefine what modern travel can feel like for our guests,” Edge explains. “We’re continuing to expand globally, invest in the premium experience and create more value through Atmos Rewards, but for me a large focus is making sure the experience still feels like it is led with the care that we are known for as we continue to scale and grow. I think people remember how an airline makes them feel just as much as where it takes them, and that’s something we think about a lot as we continue building the future of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines together.”

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