Bermuda Is Great for a Quick Trip That Will Feel Worlds Away
There’s something undeniably magical about Bermuda. With its proximity to the East Coast of the States (650 miles off the coast of North Carolina to be exact!) in the North Atlantic Ocean, it is easily reachable but will feel worlds away. Traveling to Bermuda isn’t just an island vacation; it’s a gentle step into a slower rhythm of life, where you will spend the hours on its pink sandy beaches and be able to take in all it has to offer on no one’s schedule but your own.
While visiting the 21-square-mile island, you can expect elegance without pretension, adventure wrapped in serenity, and a blend of British, Caribbean and Portuguese cultural influences, making it as diverse in character as it is in beauty with a proud island spirit. From the moment you arrive, the warm hospitality and breezy salt air invite you to unwind.
Bermuda is not your typical beach destination. It has both a refined and rugged feel; it’s polished and yet still packed with nature and adventure. The moment you land, the views show the blush-toned beaches, charming pastel architecture and friendly, laid-back atmosphere. Visitors are often surprised by how British the island feels with a tropical twist: afternoon tea, cricket matches and driving on the left included.
The island has a deeply ingrained eco-consciousness and prioritizes sustainability from the use of electric scooters to reef preservation. Expect days spent lounging poolside, snorkeling over coral reefs, afternoons exploring UNESCO World Heritage sites and evenings sipping rum swizzles as the sun sets. The different parishes are worth visiting for their shops and restaurants.
The ability to go everywhere with ease and nothing being off limits allows for true cultural immersion for all visitors. Whether you're coming for the pink beaches, the culture or simply the calm, Bermuda is inviting and ready to welcome you with open arms.
Where to stay
Cambridge Beaches
For almost 100 years, Cambridge Beaches was Bermuda’s first cottage-style accommodations. The expansive property is situated on a narrow private peninsula surrounded by the blue waters of the ocean and bay. The coral colored buildings add a pop of color to the hotel.
The Hamilton Princess
The iconic Hamilton Princess or as locals refer to it as the Pink Palace has welcomed Bermuda’s elite travelers for over a century. With its prime location, idyllic views and rich heritage, The Hamilton Princess has it all.
The Loren at Pink Beach
One of Bermuda’s chicest hotels, The Loren at Pink Beach has elegant interiors and perfectly decorated suites that have endless views of the ocean and coastline. International contemporary art is hung throughout the hotel making it a destination for the beach and art lover.
Where to eat
Achilles
A modern Mediterranean gem located in Hamilton, Achilles is known for its chic atmosphere, stylish design and a menu that fuses European classics with island ingredients. The lamb kofta, grilled octopus, homemade hummus with fresh pita are all worth trying as are the restaurant’s craft cocktails.
The Pink Beach Club at The Loren
Al fresco dining at its best, The Pink Beach Club at The Loren seats guests on its outside patio perched above the ocean. Be sure to order the crudo and lobster linguine and wash it down with a glass of rosé.
Intrepid at The Hamilton Princess
Glamorous and art-filled, this is a chic steak and seafood grill with old-school flair and modern elegance. A tribute to James Bond spy culture, the ambiance is sleek and cinematic. The tableside Caesar salad is not to be missed in addition to the tuna tartare and tomahawk ribeye. It is also the place with the best martini on the island.
Huckleberry Restaurant
Huckleberry is a brasserie with refined Southern-Bermudian fusion and candlelit garden vibes The flavors in each dish are bold, innovative and made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The recommended dishes to try are the short rib, ceviche and sweet corn bisque.
Coconuts at The Reefs
One of the most romantic settings in Bermuda, Cliffside at The Reefs offers delicious meals with the sound of crashing waves below and lighting provided by tiki torches. The views, especially at golden hour, are some of the best on the island. The blackened rock fish and jerk salmon steak are musts.
Tobacco Bay Beach Bar
Situated against dramatic limestone rock formations framing the beach, the Tobacco Bay Beach Bar is fun, vibrant and where to sip a drink post-swim.
What to eat
When it comes to food and drink, Bermuda’s fish chowder is a delight to all tastebuds. It’s spicy, rich and laced with black rum. The fried fish sandwiches on raisin bread and fresh-caught wahoo or rockfish are other staples to order. Restaurants like Wahoo’s Bistro in St. George’s and The Lobster Pot in Hamilton do exceptional versions.
As for drinks, the Dark 'n Stormy (Bermuda’s signature cocktail made with Gosling’s Black Seal Rum and Barratt's ginger beer) and the Rum Swizzle are not to be missed. Try the latter at the original Swizzle Inn, where it was invented.
What to do
Horseshoe Bay Beach
Spending time at Horsehoe Bay Beach is views on views from every height whether that’s from the clifftop where you can see the pink sand curving into the turquoise sea or from the water looking up.
Art murals in Hamilton
In addition to roaming the rows and rows of pastel-colored buildings, Bermuda’s cityscapes are increasingly renown for something else, its street murals. The main city of Hamilton is filled with pieces of art at every turn created by artists inspired by Bermuda’s unique version of island life.
Crystal and Fantasy Caves
There is also magic below Bermuda in the Crystal and Fantasy Caves. Each offer something a bit unique but provide crystal-clear water to see spectacular formations starting even deeper at 50 feet below you. Above white stalactites covered with crystallized soda straws are affixed to the roof of the cave. The crystal caves were discovered by two 12-year-old boys searching for a cricket ball.
Fort St. Catherine
For the history buff, spend time off the beach to visit Fort St. Catherine. The coastal artillery fort at the North-East tip of St. George's Island was constructed in 1614 and underwent numerous upgrades in the 19th century. Inside, there are comprehensive exhibits and artifacts showing island life of the 17th century.
Shopping
Local charm can be found in shops like the Bermuda Perfumery, which is the home of the island’s signature fragrance, Lili Bermuda and smaller boutiques selling island-made jewelry, textiles and crafts. These are scattered throughout Hamilton and St Georges.
FAQ
How to get there
Getting to Bermuda is super convenient and easy. Only a 90 minute direct flight from New York, two hours from Miami or around nine hours from Los Angeles with one stop.
Best time to visit
Between March and November are ideal when the weather is warm and the ocean is inviting.
Packing essentials
The obvious items are swimwear and breathable linen clothing as well as reef-safe sunscreen and a camera to capture every moment. And to fit in, don’t forget your Bermuda shorts since they originated here and locals still pair them with a blazer and tall socks.
For more information, visit the island’s main tourism website.