Bermuda's Pink Sand Beaches Are Where Your Problems Wash Away

The island located just 650 miles off the coast of North Carolina has crystal clear water and powdery sand.

Alisandra Puliti

Bermuda's stretch of beaches
Bermuda's stretch of beaches / Bermuda Tourism

It’s hard to believe that pink sand beaches and turquoise water exist in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Enter Bermuda. Just 650 miles off the coast of North Carolina and a quick 90-minute flight from New York City, the British overseas territory has a topography with dramatic coastlines, lush subtropical greenery and a climate making it a must-visit destination most of the year.

Beach lovers are spoiled by Bermuda’s stretches of powdery sand. There really is no bad location to lounge on the 21-square-mile island. (Rum Swizzles optional!) Take a boat around for a day to see some of the 181 islands that make up Bermuda from the water.

Divers come to Bermuda to explore the natural wonders up close like the incredible reefs and caves as well as to spot colorful reef fish and other sea life. Whale watching is also a big pastime on the island as is discovering ship wrecks.

Keep scrolling for more about the top beaches in Bermuda that will have you booking a trip so fast.

Horseshoe Bay Beach

Horseshoe Bay is consistently ranked among the top beaches in the world as it delivers the postcard-perfect Bermuda experience. With its blush-pink sands and turquoise water, it feels like you are stepping into a watercolor painting nestled between dramatic limestone cliffs.

Tobacco Bay

Tobacco Bay is a lively coastal gem, where jagged limestone formations rise from the crystal-clear water. By day it’s a snorkeler’s paradise, and by sunset, a social haven pulsing with local flavor and island rhythms. It’s also where rum swizzles – the island’s signature drink – flow.

Elbow Beach

Elbow Beach Bermuda
Elbow Beach / Bermuda Tourism

Elbow Beach hugs the South Shore, offering a serene blend of golden sand and gentle waves that lend to a relaxing environment to unwind and recharge. It’s popular for sunbathing, swimming and snorkeling.

Warwick Long Bay

Warwick Long Bay stretches for half a mile between Jobson’s Cove and Chaplin Bay. The three are connected by trails. In the distance, a coral island can be seen rising from the clear blue water.

Jobson’s Cove

Jobson's Cove in Bermuda
Jobson's Cove / Bermuda Tourism

Nestled between towering cliffs, Jobson’s Cove is a secluded sanctuary making it feel like one of Bermuda’s hidden gems. Calm water adds to the serenity of the area and is the perfect place for reflection and R&R.

Astwood Cove

Astwood Cove is an uber-private beach tucked-away offering tranquility and wild beauty. The walk down can be difficult, especially for young kids and the elderly, so use caution, but once there, you may never want to leave.

For more about Bermuda and its beaches, visit the tourism website.

Published |Modified
Alisandra Puliti
ALISANDRA PULITI

Alisandra Puliti is a NYC-based entertainment journalist with over 15 years of experience. Before joining the SI Swimsuit team as a contributing editor, the Penn State alum held several positions at HELLO! and HOLA! Media, Us Weekly and OK! Magazine. Throughout her tenure, she has been a fixture at events such as the Golden Globes to the Cannes Film Festival and has interviewed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana and more of Hollywood’s elite. A self-professed ‘social homebody,’ when she isn’t home binge-watching the newest streaming series or perfecting pasta dishes, her constant wanderlust has her packing her bags and heading out for a new adventure –most likely back to Italy!

