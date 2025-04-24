Bermuda's Pink Sand Beaches Are Where Your Problems Wash Away
It’s hard to believe that pink sand beaches and turquoise water exist in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Enter Bermuda. Just 650 miles off the coast of North Carolina and a quick 90-minute flight from New York City, the British overseas territory has a topography with dramatic coastlines, lush subtropical greenery and a climate making it a must-visit destination most of the year.
Beach lovers are spoiled by Bermuda’s stretches of powdery sand. There really is no bad location to lounge on the 21-square-mile island. (Rum Swizzles optional!) Take a boat around for a day to see some of the 181 islands that make up Bermuda from the water.
Divers come to Bermuda to explore the natural wonders up close like the incredible reefs and caves as well as to spot colorful reef fish and other sea life. Whale watching is also a big pastime on the island as is discovering ship wrecks.
Keep scrolling for more about the top beaches in Bermuda that will have you booking a trip so fast.
Horseshoe Bay Beach
Horseshoe Bay is consistently ranked among the top beaches in the world as it delivers the postcard-perfect Bermuda experience. With its blush-pink sands and turquoise water, it feels like you are stepping into a watercolor painting nestled between dramatic limestone cliffs.
Tobacco Bay
Tobacco Bay is a lively coastal gem, where jagged limestone formations rise from the crystal-clear water. By day it’s a snorkeler’s paradise, and by sunset, a social haven pulsing with local flavor and island rhythms. It’s also where rum swizzles – the island’s signature drink – flow.
Elbow Beach
Elbow Beach hugs the South Shore, offering a serene blend of golden sand and gentle waves that lend to a relaxing environment to unwind and recharge. It’s popular for sunbathing, swimming and snorkeling.
Warwick Long Bay
Warwick Long Bay stretches for half a mile between Jobson’s Cove and Chaplin Bay. The three are connected by trails. In the distance, a coral island can be seen rising from the clear blue water.
Jobson’s Cove
Nestled between towering cliffs, Jobson’s Cove is a secluded sanctuary making it feel like one of Bermuda’s hidden gems. Calm water adds to the serenity of the area and is the perfect place for reflection and R&R.
Astwood Cove
Astwood Cove is an uber-private beach tucked-away offering tranquility and wild beauty. The walk down can be difficult, especially for young kids and the elderly, so use caution, but once there, you may never want to leave.
For more about Bermuda and its beaches, visit the tourism website.