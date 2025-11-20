Swimsuit

Southern Hospitality Awaits in Fort Worth: Your Official Travel Guide to the North Central Texas City

From cattle drives to authentic barbecue and cowboy culture, here’s what you can’t miss along the way.

Cara O’Bleness

Fort Worth
Fort Worth / Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

A city known for its rich history and cowboy culture, Fort Worth is the ultimate destination for travelers looking to immerse themselves in everything the great state of Texas has to offer. From cattle drives at the Stockyards to authentic barbecue found all across the area, the North Central Texas city also offers a great shopping district, where visitors can find authentic western gear, like cowboy hats, boots and more.

The SI Swimsuit team recently had the opportunity to visit the area when we brought our Big 12 Tailgate Tour to TCU on Saturday, Nov. 8. With Ellie Thumann, Katie Austin and Remi Bader in tow, staff and models donned their best royal purple and white for a pre-game tailgate and had an absolute blast posing for photos with fans.

After our visit, we just had to share a few highlights from the trip. Below, you’ll find the highlights, which make for a perfect fall weekend getaway in Fort Worth. Following her time spent in the city during our branded event with Batiste, you’ll also find a few personal notes and recommendations courtesy of Sevan Kalayjian Everitt, SI Swimsuit’s PR lead, throughout.

How to get there

For those flying into the area, book your ticket into Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), which is located about 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Once you arrive at the airport, you can book an Uber or Lyft to get you to your next destination. Find local taxi companies that can also be used for ground transportation here.

What to do

Out on the town in the Stockyards

The Fort Worth Stockyards features everything from Western heritage museums, live music, rodeos, twice-daily cattle drives to shopping and dining. Find a complete list of things to do here, and find a list of eateries within the Stockyards, from authentic barbecue to ice cream, here.

Fort Worth Stockyards
Fort Worth Stockyards / Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

Boot shopping at Ariat

“While Ariat is best known for their high-quality and durable cowboy boots, they also sell a variety of clothing, footwear and accessories for kids and adults,” Everitt notes. “Visit the Ariat Brand Store to shop the latest western gear for you and your family!”

Visit a Fans Vintage pop-up to get some TCU gear

Offering the best vintage TCU gear around, according to Everitt, Fans Vintage stocks all kinds of clothing, including hoodies, jerseys, T-shirts and more, as well as accessories like hats, bags and bolo ties. Find the brand’s pop-up event calendar here, where you can also book a private shopping session. If you’re planning your visit for early 2026, keep in mind that Fans Vintage plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront next year near TCU’s campus.

Fans Vintage
Fans Vintage / Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

Take in a TCU football game

Once you’ve got your gear, get in on the action and cheer on the Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. While TCU only has one home game left this regular season, tickets to the team’s Saturday, Nov. 29, game against the Cincinnati Bearcats are available here, starting at just $25 a pop.

TCU fans on game day
TCU fans on game day / Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

Where to stay

Hotel Drover

Known for its southern hospitality, Hotel Drover is an award-winning hotel with 200 rooms and suites on site, located in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Luxurious amenities include a concierge, house car, pool, fitness center, premium cabanas and more. Find current offers here, including a few packages perfect for the holiday season.

Presidential Suite at Hotel Drover
Presidential Suite at Hotel Drover / Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

Where to eat

Cattlemen’s

Serving up quality cuts of meat to hungry diners since 1947, Cattlemen’s provides an authentic western atmosphere for those looking to immerse themselves in local culture during their visit. The kitchen’s open fire is the dining room’s focal point, where the restaurant’s signature Heart o’ Texas rib-eye is seared right before your eyes. The venue has live music and “great vibes,” Everitt notes.

Cattlemen’s
Cattlemen’s Dry Aged Bosque Ranch Wagyu Tomahawk Chop / Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

Panther City BBQ

After taking in a TCU football game, head to Panther City BBQ for some grub. All meats on the menu are smoked on site, and a few standout dishes include pork belly jalapeno poppers, brisket elote and double brisket smashburger.

Offerings at Panther City BBQ
Offerings at Panther City BBQ / Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

After-dinner drinks at Hotel Drover

“The Lobby Bar is the perfect destination for spirited drinks and social libations,” Everitt adds. “Offering custom plush seating, a Texas-sized fireplace and hand-crafted western glam design features, you are more than welcome to sit, sip and stay awhile.”

Hotel Drover lobby
Hotel Drover lobby / Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

