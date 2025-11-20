Southern Hospitality Awaits in Fort Worth: Your Official Travel Guide to the North Central Texas City
A city known for its rich history and cowboy culture, Fort Worth is the ultimate destination for travelers looking to immerse themselves in everything the great state of Texas has to offer. From cattle drives at the Stockyards to authentic barbecue found all across the area, the North Central Texas city also offers a great shopping district, where visitors can find authentic western gear, like cowboy hats, boots and more.
The SI Swimsuit team recently had the opportunity to visit the area when we brought our Big 12 Tailgate Tour to TCU on Saturday, Nov. 8. With Ellie Thumann, Katie Austin and Remi Bader in tow, staff and models donned their best royal purple and white for a pre-game tailgate and had an absolute blast posing for photos with fans.
After our visit, we just had to share a few highlights from the trip. Below, you’ll find the highlights, which make for a perfect fall weekend getaway in Fort Worth. Following her time spent in the city during our branded event with Batiste, you’ll also find a few personal notes and recommendations courtesy of Sevan Kalayjian Everitt, SI Swimsuit’s PR lead, throughout.
How to get there
For those flying into the area, book your ticket into Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), which is located about 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Once you arrive at the airport, you can book an Uber or Lyft to get you to your next destination. Find local taxi companies that can also be used for ground transportation here.
What to do
Out on the town in the Stockyards
The Fort Worth Stockyards features everything from Western heritage museums, live music, rodeos, twice-daily cattle drives to shopping and dining. Find a complete list of things to do here, and find a list of eateries within the Stockyards, from authentic barbecue to ice cream, here.
Boot shopping at Ariat
“While Ariat is best known for their high-quality and durable cowboy boots, they also sell a variety of clothing, footwear and accessories for kids and adults,” Everitt notes. “Visit the Ariat Brand Store to shop the latest western gear for you and your family!”
Visit a Fans Vintage pop-up to get some TCU gear
Offering the best vintage TCU gear around, according to Everitt, Fans Vintage stocks all kinds of clothing, including hoodies, jerseys, T-shirts and more, as well as accessories like hats, bags and bolo ties. Find the brand’s pop-up event calendar here, where you can also book a private shopping session. If you’re planning your visit for early 2026, keep in mind that Fans Vintage plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront next year near TCU’s campus.
Take in a TCU football game
Once you’ve got your gear, get in on the action and cheer on the Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. While TCU only has one home game left this regular season, tickets to the team’s Saturday, Nov. 29, game against the Cincinnati Bearcats are available here, starting at just $25 a pop.
Where to stay
Hotel Drover
Known for its southern hospitality, Hotel Drover is an award-winning hotel with 200 rooms and suites on site, located in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Luxurious amenities include a concierge, house car, pool, fitness center, premium cabanas and more. Find current offers here, including a few packages perfect for the holiday season.
Where to eat
Cattlemen’s
Serving up quality cuts of meat to hungry diners since 1947, Cattlemen’s provides an authentic western atmosphere for those looking to immerse themselves in local culture during their visit. The kitchen’s open fire is the dining room’s focal point, where the restaurant’s signature Heart o’ Texas rib-eye is seared right before your eyes. The venue has live music and “great vibes,” Everitt notes.
Panther City BBQ
After taking in a TCU football game, head to Panther City BBQ for some grub. All meats on the menu are smoked on site, and a few standout dishes include pork belly jalapeno poppers, brisket elote and double brisket smashburger.
After-dinner drinks at Hotel Drover
“The Lobby Bar is the perfect destination for spirited drinks and social libations,” Everitt adds. “Offering custom plush seating, a Texas-sized fireplace and hand-crafted western glam design features, you are more than welcome to sit, sip and stay awhile.”