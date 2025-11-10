Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour Wrapped: TCU, Texas Tech and University of Arizona

Ellie Thumann, Camille Kostek, XANDRA, Katie Austin and Remi Bader all showcased their best game-day style.

Cara O’Bleness

SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate at TCU
SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate at TCU / SI Swimsuit

After several fun-filled weeks of football, we’ve officially wrapped SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour! With stops at the University of Arizona (on Saturday, Oct. 4), Texas Tech University (on Saturday, Oct. 11) and, most recently, Texas Christian University (on Saturday, Nov. 8), brand stars Ellie Thumann, Camille Kostek, XANDRA, Katie Austin and Remi Bader made appearances at the on-campus events.

Each stop featured a Batiste Dry Shampoo Styling Bar for students throughout the day and photo ops with fans ahead of kickoff. Below, we’re recapping each of our stops along SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour.

University of Arizona

Kostek and XANDRA touched down in Tucson in early October, and ahead of Saturday’s victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the SI Swimsuit legend sat on the panel of judge’s for U of A’s dunk contest as part of the school’s annual Red-Blue Showcase. Kostek’s beau, four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, took home the title.

XANDRA and Camille Kostek
XANDRA and Camille Kostek / SI Staff
XANDRA, Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski and U of A students
XANDRA, Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski and U of A students / SI Staff
XANDRA, Camille Kostek and U of A students
XANDRA, Camille Kostek and U of A students / SI Staff

Game-day gear: Find SI Swimsuit’s University of Arizona mood board here.

Texas Tech University

The following weekend, Thumann traveled to Lubbock, Texas, where she took a tour of Texas Tech’s new football training facility, the Dustin R. Womble Football Center, ahead of taking in the team’s victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. For the occasion, the 24-year-old model and content creator nailed her game-day style in a series of red, white and black sporty looks.

Game-day gear: Find SI Swimsuit’s Texas Tech University mood board here.

Texas Christian University

This past Saturday, Thumann, Austin and Bader donned their best royal purple and white as they took to the field at Amon G. Carter Stadium. While the trio posed for some amazing pics on the grass, they also had the opportunity to chat with students, create content and take in everything the city had to offer at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Event at TCU
SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate at TCU / Courtesy of Darah Hubbard
SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate at TCU
SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate at TCU / Courtesy of Darah Hubbard

Game-day gear: Find TCU’s mood board here.

