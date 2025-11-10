SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour Wrapped: TCU, Texas Tech and University of Arizona
After several fun-filled weeks of football, we’ve officially wrapped SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour! With stops at the University of Arizona (on Saturday, Oct. 4), Texas Tech University (on Saturday, Oct. 11) and, most recently, Texas Christian University (on Saturday, Nov. 8), brand stars Ellie Thumann, Camille Kostek, XANDRA, Katie Austin and Remi Bader made appearances at the on-campus events.
Each stop featured a Batiste Dry Shampoo Styling Bar for students throughout the day and photo ops with fans ahead of kickoff. Below, we’re recapping each of our stops along SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour.
University of Arizona
Kostek and XANDRA touched down in Tucson in early October, and ahead of Saturday’s victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the SI Swimsuit legend sat on the panel of judge’s for U of A’s dunk contest as part of the school’s annual Red-Blue Showcase. Kostek’s beau, four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, took home the title.
Game-day gear: Find SI Swimsuit’s University of Arizona mood board here.
Texas Tech University
The following weekend, Thumann traveled to Lubbock, Texas, where she took a tour of Texas Tech’s new football training facility, the Dustin R. Womble Football Center, ahead of taking in the team’s victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. For the occasion, the 24-year-old model and content creator nailed her game-day style in a series of red, white and black sporty looks.
Game-day gear: Find SI Swimsuit’s Texas Tech University mood board here.
Texas Christian University
This past Saturday, Thumann, Austin and Bader donned their best royal purple and white as they took to the field at Amon G. Carter Stadium. While the trio posed for some amazing pics on the grass, they also had the opportunity to chat with students, create content and take in everything the city had to offer at the Fort Worth Stockyards.