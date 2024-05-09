Grand Caribe Belize Is a Luxurious Resort on the Island Paradise of Ambergris Caye, Belize
Located on the beautiful Ambergris Caye, Belize, Grand Caribe Belize is a beachfront property offering visitors a relaxing tropical getaway. Situated a couple miles north of the town of San Pedro, the property opened its doors in 2010 with the intention of operating as a homeowners association and property management company. A few years later, the venue began renting condos as hotel rooms, drawing visitors in search of an idyllic island vacation.
The hotel offers condominium-style accommodations, with units ranging in size from one to four bedrooms and featuring fully-equipped kitchens and living areas. Situated right on the coast, the property offers breathtaking views of the beach and the bright blue Caribbean waters. Additionally, the Belize Barrier Reef is located just one mile away. Plus, guests have access to six pools, a gym, a spa and salon right on the property.
It was the undeniable beauty of the location that impressed the SI Swimsuit team. “Both the people and the landscape were so vibrant,” Elizabeth Wentworth, SI Swimsuit editorial assistant, says of the location. “The water was the most blue I have ever seen, and we saw so much wildlife. Seeing sharks and stingrays swimming just a few feet off of shore while we were shooting was something I will never forget.”
With Grand Caribe Belize’s private beach club set to open in late 2024, there has never been a better time to plan your trip to the coast of Belize.
Dining and bars
Right on property, guests have access to several restaurants and a pool bar.
Rain Restaurant
Heading to Rain Restaurant for dinner? Be sure to order the Passion Fruit Mai Tai and Rain’s Ribeye.
Aqua Seafood and Steakhouse
If you opt for a meal at Aqua Seafood and Steakhouse, be sure to get the Chili Pineapple Yozu Sour and Aqua’s Best sushi roll.
GC Pool Bar
For a more casual dining experience, head to the GC Pool Bar for a sandwich, burger or other family friendly fare.
Local activities
At the Grand Caribe Belize, guests have access to a wide range of amenities, including complimentary kayaks and paddle boards, jet ski rentals, a spa and salon, a gym, beach and six pools.
Nearby, guests have the chance to partake in various outdoor activities, including snorkeling and swimming with rays and sharks at Hol Chan Marine Reserve—a popular choice among vacationers. Other popular activities include heading to the mainland for a three-in-one tour, including a visit to ancient Mayan Ruin, cave tubing and ziplining.
FAQ
How do I get to the hotel?
Grand Caribe Belize is a 15-minute drive from San Pedro’s municipal airport. Guests must first fly to Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport in Belize City. From there, they can reach Ambergris Caye by way of a 15-minute municipal flight on Tropic Air.
The hotel offers taxis for transfer from the San Pedro airport to the property.
How far is the hotel from the airport?
Approximately 15 minutes by car.
What are the hotel rates?
Prices start at $199/night for the summer and fall season. Rates increase during the winter season.
What amenities are included?
Laundry service, Wi-Fi, access to pool chairs, umbrellas and towels, complimentary kayaks and paddle boards, housekeeping service, and 24/7 security.
How do I contact the hotel?
Phone number: 1-800-488-5903
Instagram: @grandcaribebelize