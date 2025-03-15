Jena Sims’s Dubai Guide Perfect for a Family Vacation
Jena Sims loved her first trip to Dubai so much, that she and husband Brooks Koepka decided to return, this time with adorable extra baggage – their son Crew. Jetting halfway around the world isn’t for the faint of heart with the all-day travel to get there, the 8+ hour time difference and a toddler, but the Koepka family was ready for the memories bound to be made at the beach and in the desert.
“My husband was about to start his season the following week in the Middle East, so we thought this was a perfect spot for a family vacation before life gets busy,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “I was so excited to bring our son on this trip because we heard how kid friendly it was, and we love showing him the world! I always say: You're going to be changing diapers and chasing him around anyways, might as well do it somewhere exotic!”
The Koepkas spent eight days in the United Arab Emirates city and felt it was the perfect amount of time. “It takes your body two or three days to adjust to the time difference, so you can really explore once you're acclimated,” she says. “I could spend a month there, but for vacation purposes, eight days was plenty.”
To get used to the time change, Sims combat the jet lag with tough love and powered through. “We like to say, just get through two really hard days and then you'll be glad you did,” she explains. “Other things we do is spend time outside when the sun is up; it really helps trick your brain into believing it's time to be awake and scientifically helps set your circadian rhythm. If you must nap, set an alarm!”
As for how Crew did, he was a champ. “Crew was sleep trained as a baby, and we are so thankful he is able to adapt to different time zones all over the world,” she notes. “Babies are so resilient. We had to wake him up from naps, which sounds terrible, but he was acclimated before we were! By night three, he slept the whole night.”
Where to Stay in Dubai
For their trip, they stayed at the Atlantis Royal and highly recommend it. “It is fairly new and super modern,” the SI Swimsuit model says, while adding Beyonce performed at the grand opening a year ago. “It's on the Palm islands next to the original Atlantis hotel, which has so many activities for kids: one of the world's largest aquariums, waterparks, dolphin encounters, and much more.”
We will get to all of her dining recommendations below, but her favorite part about the Royal was Nobu Beach. “Nobu is one of my favorite restaurants in the world, so having it poolside was an extra treat! The hotel also has an incredible fountain show at night every half hour to songs you want to enjoy while sipping your sun downer.” She and Koepka are also trying to visit every Nobu in the world!
Even in all the extravagance, it’s the simple moments on property that Sims will remember the most. “We were jet lagged, wide awake at midnight on night one, and we walked around and toured the hotel. We walked on the beach, and it was so peaceful and quiet. It felt like we had the place to ourselves! The rooftop pool had the best view of the Dubai skyline, and it was shut down to everyone except hotel guests, but no one was there at that hour. It felt like we were on an episode of the Bachelor!”
Where to Eat in Dubai
“My husband and I aren't foodies, so we typically steer clear of anything too adventurous on the culinary side,” she explains. “We chose the others for convenience; we didn't want to spend a ton of time in the car with our son. Most restaurants at both of the Atlantis Hotels are kid friendly, which was a huge draw. One night we had dinner on a yacht at sunset, which was a MUST!”
Milos: “This was our favorite in the hotel. We went on our first night as a little "date night" and loved it so much we brought our son and some friends the second time! The salt baked sea bass was the best dish – the servers bring it out and take a hammer to it table side. The whole experience is performative! You can also enjoy the fountain show from Milos.”
Nobu Beach: “[We] are on a mission to go to every Nobu in the world – I couldn't wait to experience Nobu Beach.”
The buffet at the Royal: “It’s also one of the top rated in the world and isn’t your classic buffet. They had lobster, the most exotic fruit, ice cream at any time of the day –you name it, they had it. We would do that every morning for breakfast!”
En Fuego- “This was the Mexican restaurant at the Atlantis Palm. The servers were so kind to Crew. We were looking for a break from all the seafood, so I ordered tacos and my spicy margarita. It was presented in a heart shaped porcelain glass, and they set it on fire right in front of me.”
Malibu (Dubai's take on American cuisine): “Crew slammed the salmon two days in a row.”
Seascapes: “The beach front casual spot with swings and gorgeous views of the city.”\
What to do in Dubai
The must-visit places in Dubai for the actress are the top of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall and the Mall of the Emirates with its indoor ski slope and penguin encounter, Dubai Marina and the Dubai Miracle Garden. For some relaxation, Sims recommends the AURA Skypool Dubai for its insane 360 view of Dubai from a rooftop pool. (Bonus: You can sip cocktails at sunrise and/or sunset!)
Camel Ride with Arabian Adventures: “Crew can now say he has officially ridden a camel to dinner in the desert! We booked the semi-private sunset safari. They picked us up and dropped us off at the end of the night. This included dune buggy rides (we skipped because of Crew), sand boarding, camel ride into the sunset, henna painting, multi course dinner, all the wine you could dream of… all while enjoying multiple performances from different types of dancers and a fire show. I really appreciated the attention to detail our tour guide put in to the content he gave us. He was a talented photographer and videographer and airdropped everything to me before they dropped us off at our hotel. It was a nice touch so we could be present as a family.”
Falcon camp: “We did this on a previous trip and that was an experience! Seeing the culture and learning how falconry is viewed as a status symbol, and how competitive it is was eye opening.”
Abu Dhabi: “It is only an hour away as well, and you must visit if you have the time!”
What to pack in Dubai
“It depends on the time of year! I packed everything from bikinis to sundresses to sweaters! We went in late January, which is the perfect time of year to go. It is unbearably hot in the summer. I would say the overall vibe for tourists is ‘upscale conservative.’ You are not required to cover your shoulders or face.”