Spain Vacation Guide: Enrich Yourself in Local Culture From Begur to Barcelona

There’s plenty of summer left on the calendar, and if you’re looking to get an additional stamp in your passport before the season’s end, it might be time to schedule a jaunt abroad. And if you’re open to suggestions, we have the ultimate four-day destination in mind.

Earlier this summer, SI Swimsuit’s assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, traveled to northeastern Spain, where she spent several days exploring the coastal beauty the region has to offer. From visiting historic landmarks in Begur to enjoying local cuisine in Barcelona, Wentworth has put together the ultimate travel guide for an unforgettable trip to Spain.

How to get there

Travelers can book a direct flight from major hubs like New York City, Chicago, Atlanta and Boston into Barcelona on a number of airlines, including American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines.

Upon your arrival into Barcelona’s Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport (BCN), you can either rent a car for your travels or take a bus or train into Begur. By car, the trip should take you about an hour and forty minutes.

Where to stay

This boutique hotel located in Begur features seven unique rooms with custom-made furniture and unique furnishings. Services include a fully stocked bar, in-room massage service and boat and yoga classes on the beach.

La Bionda | SI Staff

“La Bionda was the most special incredible place ever,” Wentworth says of the 17th-century property. Once a gathering place for influential women around the world, owner Carla Lloveras opened the hotel in 2020 with the goal of paying homage to the women who called the former townhouse home in the 1930s.

La Bionda | SI Staff

What to do

Day 1: Begur

“Begur is the perfect home base for exploring the area,” Wentworth says. “I’d definitely recommend renting a car so you can easily check out the nearby coves, beaches and towns at your own pace.”

Begur | SI Staff

In addition to walking the charming streets of Begur, be sure to make time to visit Castell de Begur for stunning coastal views. Bring your camera along, as this 11th-century fortress provides the perfect vantage point for looking out onto the Mediterranean.

Begur | SI Staff

“The castle in Begur, which sits at the very top of the town (which is on a hill), has the best view of the coastline,” Wentworth shares, noting that the landmark is a must on your itinerary.

Day 2: Calella de Palafrugell

Wentworth describes the area as “a beautiful fishing village with crystal-clear water and whitewashed buildings.” She suggests renting a boat in the morning in order to explore the ancient fishing village the way it was meant to be—out on the water.

Calella de Palafrugell | SI Staff

Day 3: Platja de L’illa Roja

After a few days of exploring, it’s time to lounge near the water. Platja de L’illa Roja is “a stunning cove with turquoise water surrounded by cliffs and pine trees,” Wentworth notes. She suggests “[parking] at Sa Riea and [following] Cami de Ronda Nord for about 15 minutes for a beautiful walk to the cove.”

Platja de L’illa Roja | SI Staff

Day 4: Barcelona

While each stop along the way features plenty of great local cuisine, be sure to save yourself plenty of room for your travels through Barcelona. “With only one full day in Barcelona, we spent it wandering the city and taking in the sights, with our main goal being to eat our way through it,” Wentworth shares.

What to see

Coves and beaches

Plage de Sa Tuna

This small cove is breathtaking and provides unparalleled views while being less crowded than many other beaches in the area.

Cala Aiguafreda

Another cove with crystal clear waters, this one has a small dock for boats.

Aiguablava

If you’re looking for a postcard photo backdrop while on vacation, this is it. White sand beaches and turquoise waters await at Aiguablava, while its shallow waters are ideal for swimming or snorkeling.

Muralles de Tossa de Mar

“The castle in Tossa de Mar is beautiful and you can walk around the old grounds which are super cool,” Wentworth shares of the landmark north of Barcelona.

La Monumental

“[The old bullfighting ring] was really cool to walk around,” Wentworth says of the Barcelona staple, noting that several other must-see structures are within walking distance. “Plus, all of Gaudi's museums and architecture are just incredible! [Be sure to check out] Casa Batlló and Basilica of the Sagrada Familia as well.”

Parc de la Ciutadella

Created in the mid-19th century, Parc de la Ciutadella is a lush, green oasis where you can enjoy a picnic on the lawn. You’re likely to see musicians and artists while enjoying a meal al fresco.

Where to eat/drink

Begur

Clara

Entree at Clara | SI Staff

A cozy eatery situated in the Palacete de Begur, Clara celebrates Mediterranean culture with local flavors in the form of small plates that encourage sharing.

Fitzroy Cafe

Start your day on a caffeinated note with a hot or cold beverage from Fitzroy, along with a Jammy Egg with Labneh or Smash Avocado Toast. If your visit falls during happy hour, beer and wine are also on the menu.

Casa Juanita

Order the fish of the day with flavorful accompaniments like seasoned potatoes and herbs with a white wine and olive oil drizzle.

Oscacia

A rooftop wine bar with a view, Oscacia offers an incredible selection of local wines from small producers.

Snacks at Oscacia | SI Staff

C-Roack

Relax with a craft cocktail in hand at C-Roack while enjoying live music.

Calella de Palafrugell

Margarita

One of Wentworth’s favorite stops along her journey, Margarita is a must for foodies seeking out authentic Mediterranean flavors.

Cuisine at Margarita | SI Staff

“The brioche ingots with anchovy, parmesan cream, black grapes and lemon and the pickled mussels on sourdough toast and almond allioli were superb,” she shares.

Barcelona

Bar Brutal

Known for their wine selection, Bar Brutal also has some great menu offerings. “The musts are scallops and sardines with miso butter on naan,” Wentworth shares of the food selection.

Scallops | SI Staff

LABALABUSTA

For when you’re craving Middle Eastern cuisine, drop by LABALABUSTA for Wentworth’s menu recs of challah, fattoush and chicken shawarma.

LABALABUSTA | SI Staff

Gresca

The perfect stop for tapas and wine, Gresca has a lively atmosphere and attentive service.

Gresca | SI Staff

Origo Bakery

Sourdough bread and decadent pastries alone make this bakery worth the trip.

Origo Bakery | SI Staff

AMATEUR

This restaurant and bar pairs fine wines with ambiance in the form of weekend vinyl sessions.

AMATEUR | SI Staff

What to wear/pack

When it comes to packing for your trip abroad, keep these styling tips in mind.

Daytime dress code

“Most days we went straight from the beach to lunch, so a cute swimsuit and cover-up became my daily uniform,” Wentworth says. “I leaned on breezy matching sets, poplin pants and simple tees for easy beach-to-lunch outfits. Faithfull the Brand perfectly summed up the vibe I was going for on this trip.”

Evening attire

“At night, I basically lived in easy dresses—they take up hardly any room in your suitcase and are the easiest thing to throw on for dinner or drinks after a day in the sun,” she adds. “I've always admired the fashion in Spain, so I leaned into it while packing. Bright colors, playful patterns and bold prints just felt right, and I loved mixing them into my outfits. Spain has such an effortless approach to style—polished but never overdone—which made packing colorful, easy pieces feel like the perfect fit.”

Pro tips

While exploring Spain, keep these two tips in mind to make the most of your time in the country.

Rent a car to keep your itinerary flexible

“Having a car gave us the freedom to stop wherever we wanted, and I can't recommend it enough,” Wentworth says. “It felt like every 10 minutes there was another breathtaking beach, hidden cove or charming town worth pulling over for. Some of our favorite moments came from simply driving the coast and seeing what we stumbled upon. We discovered places we never would have seen if we'd stuck to a set itinerary.”

Eat dinner later than you’re used to

“Dinner doesn't really get going until around 8:30 or 9:00 p.m., so embrace the slower pace and enjoy long afternoons at the beach before heading out for the evening,” she advises.

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