The Maybourne Beverly Hills Delivers 5-Star Luxury on the West Coast

There is nothing better than summer travel, and if you’re still looking to get a little getaway on the books, there’s still time to plan the perfect trip. And if “luxury” is your middle name, The Maybourne Beverly Hills is calling your name.

Surrounded by Los Angeles and West Hollywood, The Maybourne Beverly Hills is a palatial hotel that offers grand accommodations, incredible dining (with a view!) and plenty of activities for guests, whether you prefer to lounge beside the rooftop pool or take in the surrounding city views on foot.

Rooftop pool | Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

Below, learn everything you need to know about the property ahead of your stay and get ready to experience an unforgettable trip to the West Coast.

Accommodations

The hotel offers 205 residential-style guest rooms, including 57 suites, all with exquisite design touches from Bryan O’Sullivan, who brings the accommodations to life through organic textures and soft, pastel colors. Stays at The Maybourne Beverly Hills range from $1,195 to $12,000 per night, while multi-bedroom suites start at $14,000.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills | Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

Every stay at the luxurious (and pet-friendly!) property includes access to the hotel’s heated rooftop pool and private cabanas with poolside service, as well as spa access and a 24-hour fitness center.

Presidential Suite | Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

Meanwhile, suites offer an array of upgraded amenities, such as a welcome bottle of Billecart-Salmon Le Reserve NV Champagne, seasonal amenity and fresh flowers, along with access to a BMW i7 for personal use and a 24-hour dedicated guest relations host.

California Suite | Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

Dining

Dante Beverly Hills

A SoCal adaptation of the New York staple, Dante is situated on the ninth floor of the hotel and offers both indoor and outdoor seating. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday, as well as brunch, lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday.

Dining at Dante | Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

“Diners love the California-Italian menu with wide selection of pizzas baked fresh in the wood-fired outdoor pizza oven (such as the Diavoloa with spicy soppressata, mozzarella, pomodoro, hot honey), exquisite pastas (such as the Frutti De Mare with lobster, clams, calamari, tiger prawns), Whole Branzino and more,” Sam Jagger, Managing Director of The Maybourne Beverly Hills, shares.

And if you’re looking for a great martini, be sure to stop by during happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., when you can snag the cocktail for just $10.

The Terrace

“Designed with al fresco dining lovers and sunset chasers in mind, The Terrace features standout seasonal offerings,” Jagger shares. Whether you’re in the mood for a hand-crafted cocktail during golden hour or a well-rounded brunch to start the day, The Terrace is an excellent place to watch the sun set over the Beverly Cañon Gardens.

The Terrace | Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

The Maybourne Bar

The only dedicated caviar and oyster bar in Beverly Hills, you’ll find an excellent array of champagne and seafood on the menu at The Maybourne Bar. Jagger recommends trying the nine-course Caviar Omakase, which includes deviled egg, lobster roll, loaded steak fries, vanilla ice cream and more for $85.

Cocktail from The Maybourne Bar | Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

What to do

Take a Maybourne Moke tour

Eplore your surroundings in style. “The expertly guided open-air Maybourne Moke tour offers a one-of-a-kind way to explore the luxury, history and hidden gems of Beverly Hills,” Jagger notes.

Maybourne Moke Tour | Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

Prêt-à-Portea

Afternoon tea has never been so chic. “The Red Carpet Collection is a clever take on afternoon tea and a favorite among fashionistas with playful couture sweets that turn celebrity fashion moments into edible art,” Jagger states of the exclusive afternoon tea activity.

Prêt-à-Portea | Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

Prioritize your wellbeing

On the weekends, the hotel offers a standup paddleboard yoga class on the rooftop, which Jagger says is an incredibly popular, one-of-a-kind wellness experience for guests.

Rooftop paddleboard yoga class | Courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

What to see

Check out the local architecture

In addition to relaxing and enjoying the sprawling views from The Maybourne Beverly Hills, be sure to check out the hotel’s incredible surroundings and historical landmarks.

“Beverly Hills has some of the most unique and visit-worthy homes in the city, including the Virginia Robinson Gardens, a six-acre estate and botanical garden oasis, the Spadena House, also known as ‘The Witch’s House,’ and the curvaceous blue and white art nouveau O’Neill House,” Jagger notes.

Visit Rodeo Drive

No trip to the Beverly Hills area would be complete without a little retail therapy. “Rodeo Drive is world-renowned for a reason and an absolute must-do activity,” Jagger states. “Even if shopping isn't your priority, a leisurely stroll down Rodeo Drive is unparalleled.”

Rodeo Drive shopping | Bloomberg/Getty Images

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