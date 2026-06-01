The Maybourne Beverly Hills Delivers 5-Star Luxury on the West Coast
There is nothing better than summer travel, and if you’re still looking to get a little getaway on the books, there’s still time to plan the perfect trip. And if “luxury” is your middle name, The Maybourne Beverly Hills is calling your name.
Surrounded by Los Angeles and West Hollywood, The Maybourne Beverly Hills is a palatial hotel that offers grand accommodations, incredible dining (with a view!) and plenty of activities for guests, whether you prefer to lounge beside the rooftop pool or take in the surrounding city views on foot.
Below, learn everything you need to know about the property ahead of your stay and get ready to experience an unforgettable trip to the West Coast.
Accommodations
The hotel offers 205 residential-style guest rooms, including 57 suites, all with exquisite design touches from Bryan O’Sullivan, who brings the accommodations to life through organic textures and soft, pastel colors. Stays at The Maybourne Beverly Hills range from $1,195 to $12,000 per night, while multi-bedroom suites start at $14,000.
Every stay at the luxurious (and pet-friendly!) property includes access to the hotel’s heated rooftop pool and private cabanas with poolside service, as well as spa access and a 24-hour fitness center.
Meanwhile, suites offer an array of upgraded amenities, such as a welcome bottle of Billecart-Salmon Le Reserve NV Champagne, seasonal amenity and fresh flowers, along with access to a BMW i7 for personal use and a 24-hour dedicated guest relations host.
Dining
Dante Beverly Hills
A SoCal adaptation of the New York staple, Dante is situated on the ninth floor of the hotel and offers both indoor and outdoor seating. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday, as well as brunch, lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday.
“Diners love the California-Italian menu with wide selection of pizzas baked fresh in the wood-fired outdoor pizza oven (such as the Diavoloa with spicy soppressata, mozzarella, pomodoro, hot honey), exquisite pastas (such as the Frutti De Mare with lobster, clams, calamari, tiger prawns), Whole Branzino and more,” Sam Jagger, Managing Director of The Maybourne Beverly Hills, shares.
And if you’re looking for a great martini, be sure to stop by during happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., when you can snag the cocktail for just $10.
The Terrace
“Designed with al fresco dining lovers and sunset chasers in mind, The Terrace features standout seasonal offerings,” Jagger shares. Whether you’re in the mood for a hand-crafted cocktail during golden hour or a well-rounded brunch to start the day, The Terrace is an excellent place to watch the sun set over the Beverly Cañon Gardens.
The Maybourne Bar
The only dedicated caviar and oyster bar in Beverly Hills, you’ll find an excellent array of champagne and seafood on the menu at The Maybourne Bar. Jagger recommends trying the nine-course Caviar Omakase, which includes deviled egg, lobster roll, loaded steak fries, vanilla ice cream and more for $85.
What to do
Take a Maybourne Moke tour
Eplore your surroundings in style. “The expertly guided open-air Maybourne Moke tour offers a one-of-a-kind way to explore the luxury, history and hidden gems of Beverly Hills,” Jagger notes.
Prêt-à-Portea
Afternoon tea has never been so chic. “The Red Carpet Collection is a clever take on afternoon tea and a favorite among fashionistas with playful couture sweets that turn celebrity fashion moments into edible art,” Jagger states of the exclusive afternoon tea activity.
Prioritize your wellbeing
On the weekends, the hotel offers a standup paddleboard yoga class on the rooftop, which Jagger says is an incredibly popular, one-of-a-kind wellness experience for guests.
What to see
Check out the local architecture
In addition to relaxing and enjoying the sprawling views from The Maybourne Beverly Hills, be sure to check out the hotel’s incredible surroundings and historical landmarks.
“Beverly Hills has some of the most unique and visit-worthy homes in the city, including the Virginia Robinson Gardens, a six-acre estate and botanical garden oasis, the Spadena House, also known as ‘The Witch’s House,’ and the curvaceous blue and white art nouveau O’Neill House,” Jagger notes.
Visit Rodeo Drive
No trip to the Beverly Hills area would be complete without a little retail therapy. “Rodeo Drive is world-renowned for a reason and an absolute must-do activity,” Jagger states. “Even if shopping isn't your priority, a leisurely stroll down Rodeo Drive is unparalleled.”
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.