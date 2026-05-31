Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pair Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy Reunite on the SI Swimsuit Runway

For fans of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Dancing With the Stars, last night’s runway show during Swim Week was a crossover moment made in heaven. Not only did DWTS pros Jenna Johnson, Britt Stewart, Hailey Bills and Val Chmerkovskiy hit the stage for some truly impressive numbers, but Chmerkovskiy and his former dance partner on Season 34 of the reality series, Alix Earle, reunited on the catwalk.

Before the three-time SI Swimsuit model strutted her stuff down the runway in a metallic blue one-piece with cut-outs by ENEZ, Earle and Chmerkovskiy performed a series of quick dance moves at the start of the runway at the W South Beach. After the two danced to “Boss B----“ by Doja Cat, Earle walked the runway to a series of cheers from the audience gathered around the pool on the evening of Saturday, May 30.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

The moment, captured by TikToker @lifeofgabby, has received plenty of excited comments from fans, including fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Ezra Sosa, who was also thrilled over the reunion.

“YES,” Sosa commented.

“THE VALIX REUNION 😭😭😭,” someone else wrote.

“Seeing VAL there and Him dancing with Alix made my heart SO happy! His moves were 🔥🔥🔥🔥and she looked incredible,” another user cheered.

“She is exactly who she thinks she is WOW GIRL,” one fan noted.

“feeding the people what they want. YES VALIX😮‍💨❤️‍🔥,” an additional follower applauded.

Alix Earle | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

In addition to strutting the runway in the above blue monokini, Earle also hit the catwalk in a golden, sun-kissed bikini made by Fio e Aria with extravagant beaded detailing, as well as a white two-piece adorned with blue anchors on the bust by NIIHAI.

Alix Earle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Alix Earle | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

The 25-year-old content creator, who posed for the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Botswana, also closed out the show with fellow models while clad in a red Madibu Swim bikini adorned with the official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit logo on the bust.

Alix Earle and Christen Goff | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Just in case you are feeling a serious case of FOMO as the social media pics roll in today, don’t worry! While you may have missed the action live last night, the SI Swimsuit Runway Show will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9. Be sure to tune in to catch the Swim Week show in its entirety soon!

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