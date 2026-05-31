SI Swimsuit Models Share the ’One Thing’ They Have to Do Before Walking the Runway

SI Swimsuit traveled to Miami this week to take part in the annual Swim Week festivities in the Sunshine State. Starting with model fittings on Thursday, May 28, and a fabulous Beach Club Party followed by a VIP kick-off dinner by KYU x Drinking Pig on Friday, May 29, everything led up to the big finale: the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Saturday, May 30.

Ahead of the show, SI Swimsuit caught up with several models to see how they prepared for the exciting event. While chatting backstage before they donned their designer swimwear, the team asked: “What’s one thing that must be done before walking the runway?”

Jasmine Sanders kicked off the clip, noting that before she hits the catwalk, she must first “take a second for herself” and “thank God for where [she] is.” One of our four 2026 cover stars, Tiffany Haddish, later echoed this same sentiment, noting that she was “praying to God” before her first turn on the SI Swimsuit runway.

Another 2026 cover star, Alix Earle, took the mic next, joking that before a show, she can be found “lubing herself up”—an activity Bethenny Frankel also listed as her pre-runway ritual. Meanwhile, two-time SI Swimsuit model Ali Truwit noted that she simply must have her “glam” all ready to go before the proverbial curtain rises. 2026 rookie Jocelyn Corona had a similar response, stating that she’ll be “checking her lip liner” before her SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut.

Katie Austin, a staple of the magazine ever since her 2021 Swim Search co-win, revealed that she requested a shot of espresso to keep the energy up. In the comments, 2024 Rookie of the Year Jena Sims also wrote that she takes part in “squats and shots” (though we admit, she was likely referring to different “shots”). On a separate note, SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek revealed that, right before hitting the runway, she could typically be found “putting lotion all over” her body, specifically shouting out the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream.

To cap off the clip, 2025 Rookie of the Year Ilona Maher said she squeezed in a workout ahead of showtime, which SI Swimsuit first-timer Maura Higgins agreed with, adding that she had to get her abs “popping.”

Following the quick interview session, the models hit the runway for a high-energy evening filled with plenty of style and surprise guests. Want to catch all the action for yourself? Well, we have great news! For the first time, the annual SI Swimsuit Runway Show will be available to watch on Tuesday, June 9, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. You can learn more about the featured models here.

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