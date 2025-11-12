The Ultimate Palm Beach Girls Trip Getaway: Luxurious Nightlife, High-End Shopping and More
There’s truly nothing more exciting than the girls trip making it out of the group chat. Whether you’re gathering with your besties for a bachelorette trip, a long weekend or just simply because you need some quality friend time, we’ve got the perfect destination in mind: Palm Beach, Fla.
The South Florida town serves as the ideal girls trip getaway due to its sandy beaches, outdoor recreation, bustling nightlife, opulent shopping district and more. There’s a little something for everyone, and we’re sharing the best lodging, activities, dining and more so you can spend more time booking your trip and less time putting together your itinerary.
SI Swimsuit’s brand director Lynn Calomeni recently traveled to the Sunshine State for the ultimate girls bachelorette getaway, and you’ll find her firsthand recommendations below.
How to get there
Palm Beach International Airport offers nonstop flights from cities like Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver and Los Angeles, making air travel a breeze. Upon arrival, visitors can take the Palm Tran public bus or a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft to the downtown area, which is less than five miles away.
What to do
A Palm Beach getaway is all about the nightlife. Below, find a few recommendations for where to dine and dance the night away—with a cocktail in hand, of course. Then, a little bit of early-morning recovery will put some pep back in your step ahead of an afternoon full of shopping.
Cucina Palm Beach
Late night dinner and bottle service go hand in hand at Cucina Palm Beach, where executive chef Alex Bustamante brings his Cuban roots and fine-dining background to each dish, with a focus on fresh, local ingredients. Pro tip: Cucina Palm Beach is the perfect Saturday night stop, where locals and celebs are known to mingle.
“Cucina was our Saturday pick after a pool day, so the mood was already high,” Calomeni says of the venue. “It was the perfect mix of fun and laid-back, with still a great vibe.”
Mary Lou’s Palm Beach
Another night out hotspot, Mary Lou’s Palm Beach offers old school elegance and disco-era glamour. The venue is inspired by the 1970s and ‘80s, but offers a modern twist, and is the ideal spot for a post-dinner nightcap or a night of dancing with your girls.
“Our group loves a good time, so I did my homework before booking,” Calomeni notes. “We started the weekend at Mary Lou’s, which has a more elevated, chic vibe. It’s definitely where you go if you’re looking to dance to a DJ—the perfect first-night energy. I’d recommend booking a table in advance, as it fills up fast.”
Vitamin Health Infusion
After a night out on the town, it’s all about recovery—and Vitamin Health Infusion offers just that. Patrons can take advantage of personalized IV therapy in a spa-like setting, where hydration, energy, immunity, beauty and recovery drips are all available to reset your system before brunch.
In fact, Calomeni says booking this service was “one of the smartest things” she and her group of girlfriends did during their entire trip.
Worth Avenue
No weekend girls trip to Palm Beach would be complete without a Sunday afternoon of shopping along Worth Avenue. The upscale shopping and dining district offers apparel, antiques, art galleries and more. According to Calomeni, can’t-miss stores include Aerin, LoveShackFancy and Stoney Clover Lane are all worth a stop, as well as the original Lilly Pulitzer boutique. Find a complete directory of shops here.
Where to stay
The Grove Club
This boutique retreat is located just minutes from downtown West Palm Beach and offers a tropical-style retreat with curated interior design touches throughout the property. The historic venue offers three fully furnished units, including The Clubhouse, The Lemon Loft and The Peach Cottage, all set against a stunning garden.
Guest amenities include a barrel sauna and outdoor shower, heated pool, fire pit, bikes for exploring, poolside concierge and more. Additionally, guests can enjoy a poolside garden brunch, as well as the venue’s signature “Espresso Martini and Bikini” poolside party.
“The hosts at The Grove Club were amazing,” Calomeni shares. “They set up a full martini bar for us on Saturday—everything was included, so we didn’t have to worry about a thing. They also stocked the house with groceries and drinks.”
Where to eat
Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, where diners will find delicious options for the whole table (try the crushed avocado), as well as an array of starters, salads, entrees and handheld options. The venue’s signature dishes include Classic Meatloaf, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes and Curried Chicken Salad, while the Spicy Socialite Margarita is a can’t-miss cocktail.
“Definitely grab a patio table at Swifty’s for brunch,” Calomeni suggests. “The Blue Crab, Corn and Sweet Potato Skillet Hash was so unique and surprisingly light—it was the perfect start to the day before we hit the streets shopping on Worth Ave!”
La Marina
Located in the Safe Harbor Rybovich marina, La Marina blends Mediterranean, Latin and Asian flavors, all with a stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. The 200-seat coastal restaurant is known for its Lamb Sliders served with labneh, Crispy Swordfish Sandwich and Falafel Wrap with lemon tahini.
“We did a family-style dinner [here] and it was incredible, especially for a larger group,” Calomeni says. “It also directly overlooks the water. Highly recommend the crispy chicken, baby gem Caesar, and crispy lobster tacos. Also, don’t skip the Pearl Drop Martini, it’s unreal.”