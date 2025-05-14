This Mexican Highlands Hotel Is the Perfect Place to Relax and Recharge
Hacienda de San Antonio is a peaceful retreat in the lush Western Mexican Highlands, nestled at the foot of El Volcán de Fuego, where time slows down, and the past, present and future seamlessly converge in everyday life. Just outside Pueblo Magico, Comala, it is the perfect destination for anyone who wants to experience luxurious and sustainable accommodations, authentic Mexican cuisine and a rich cultural heritage while seeking tranquility and adventure.
Even after the purchase of the hacienda in the 70s by Sir James Goldsmith, it continues to provide a glimpse of its colonial past. In the 19th century, it was built over the course of 11 years from 1879 to 1890 by a German immigrant Don Arnoldo Vogel and his Mexican wife, Doña Clotilde Quevedo de Vogel who initially called it Hacienda de Santa Cruz. When a volcanic eruption threatened to destroy their thousands of acres of coffee plantations, she prayed to her favorite saint and promised to build him a chapel if the hacienda and plantations were spared.
Fortunately, it was, and the hacienda was renamed to what it is known as today – Hacienda de San Antonio. To this day, June 13 is a festive celebration where people from the surrounding towns and beyond come to pay him homage through dances, music and a mass (celebrated in Spanish by the local priest).
As the new owner, Goldsmith wanted to preserve the hacienda but also add a classical European perspective to the on-going restoration. He enlisted his daughter Alix Marcaccini and interior designer Armand Aubery to decorate the hacienda, balancing the spirit and tradition of a Grand Mexican Hacienda manor house, the soul of a family home.
The hacienda first opened as a hotel in 2000. It is the sister property of Cuixmala. The Hacienda and its ranch Jabalí continue the legacy of Sir James Goldsmith, love for family and friends, and most of all his love for Mexico, which he considered his second home.
Hacienda de San Antonio really feels like a home away from home for all guests. The exclusive, private setting makes it especially easy to unwind, while the personalized service ensures a memorable stay.
Accommodation
The renovation and design took 10 years to complete, ensuring that no detail was spared. Throughout the property and rooms, traditional fine art and local crafts are incorporated as is the use of brilliant, vibrant colors of Mexico. American architect and designer Donald Barhart helped by rendering the necessary drawings for the designs of the furnishings and for the wool rugs in many of the bedrooms that are all hand loomed by a family from Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca.
Two categories are offered from suites with varying views of the nearby volcano, garden and terrace or the Grand Suites which feature a foyer, main bedroom, a separate living room and two bathrooms. The prices range from $840 to $2200.
Dining
The hacienda has one main dining room, and one full-service kitchen at the pool. Hacienda’s Rancho Jabali provides everything from organic cheese, coffee, honey and essential oils to nearly all the meat and produce served in the hotel. Guests will have a hard time choosing a favorite from the menu’s array of delicious authentic Mexican dishes.
A Spicy San Antonio, a play on the spicy margarita, is a classic on property that is meant to be enjoyed while taking in the views of the mountains and volcano from the rooftop terrace or the “Mirador” sitting room.
Instead of dining on property, the hotel can arrange a lunch picnic at Epazote Meadow or a floating one on one the lagoons in the ranch. Cooking and cocktail classes are also offered, and a great way to learn about local fare while enjoying it too.
What to do
Wellness is a priority on property so lounging by the 110-foot pool immediately brings a sense of calm during a visit. Outdoor activities like hiking, ATV and mountain biking tours or horseback riding throughout the ranch and highlands where Arabica coffee is grown is unparalleled. (The quality of this coffee was so revered that the famous Waldorf Astoria New York served it, as well as to the German Imperial family.)
To really understand the topography, a hot air balloon ride at sunrise will have you in awe of the hacienda’s natural setting. Once back, end the day with an incredible performance by a local mariachi band.
