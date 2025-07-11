This Jungle-Inspired String Bikini Alix Earle Wore in Jamaica Is Peak Island Glam
Alix Earle brought her signature daring, vibrant energy to the beaches of Jamaica in one of the most unforgettable looks from her 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
Captured by legendary photographer Yu Tsai, the 24-year-old content creator posed in a daring green tiger-striped bikini from Indah that practically demanded attention. Styled to perfection by the fashion team, the earthy set stood out against the lush tropical backdrop, perfectly complementing Earle’s sun-kissed glow and confident presence.
The set—featuring the Mary Top ($94) and Jane Bottom ($94) in the brand’s “Ganja” colorway—is crafted from luxurious Italian Vertico fabric. Designed with a jungle-inspired print, this minimalist style plays with both texture and shape. The top includes tiny silver hoop detailing and ruched cups, allowing for multiple styling options, including a halter or criss-cross neckline.
The ultra-skimpy bottoms are fully adjustable and offer thong coverage with ruching in the front for customizable wear. Shop the set at indahclothing.com before this green tiger print disappears for good.
Flattering, fierce and functional, the suit was the perfect match for Earle’s confident presence and sculpted figure. Styled with a gorgeous gold body chain by Jacquie Aiche x Tropic of C, tousled beach waves and makeup artist Jodie Boland’s signature glowing glam, the look felt both editorial, beachy and effortlessly on-brand.
Earle made her SI Swimsuit debut on the cover of the brand’s first-ever digital issue in 2024 and returned this year for her official print debut—an emotional full-circle moment. “That was, like, beyond what I expected,” she reflected in a behind-the-scenes vlog. “Halfway through I was in the tent changing, and I just started tearing up. I was just like, ‘What is my life? What am I doing?’ … I really felt confident out there, and it was just a lot of fun. I can’t believe I’m doing this!”
Known for her candid social media presence and eye-catching style, the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host continues to blend high fashion with real-girl relatability. She’s also known for openly sharing her experience with adult acne and journey on Accutane, as well as opening up about her mental health and anxiety struggles.
From chatty, chaotic get-read-with-me’s and sweet relationship content with her boyfriend and NFL player Braxton Berrios to adorable family videos with all her siblings and glamorous travel footage, Earle never shies away from sharing the ins and outs of her life and always keeps it real with fans.