Lauren Chan and Fiancée Bring Love and Inclusivity to Bold New Campaign
Lauren Chan and fiancée Hayley Kosan are serving up some major couple goals, confirming a couple who slays together, stays together.
Chan and Kosan posed for TomboyX’s new Powermesh collection, which consists of stylish mesh underwear. The two sported a multitude of garments, including black ensembles consisting of sports bras, brief bottoms and high-cut bottoms. Other color options featured in the collection include beige and light gray.
The collection also offers a range of sizes, starting from XS and going up to 4X. Those who want to shop can do so now by visiting TomboyX’s official website, and prices begin at $24.
But Chan is no stranger to rocking inclusive clothing. After all, she founded her own size-inclusive brand, Henning, and has always been passionate about working with brands that represent all bodies and all types of people. She is determined to ensure inclusivity becomes the norm in the industry—not the exception.
“The best spot to be, though, is in a place to be where you have a booking, and it’s not maybe where want it to be in terms of inclusivity, and the client is flexible enough to meet you where you want the bar to be. That’s where change really happens,” Chan expressed on the Dinner for Shoes podcast in March 2024. “That’s why it’s so important to give roles of even just representation to a diverse set of people because after that, you know, you can see the diversity expanding in different ways.”
Continuing, the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model added, “Representation is the way in, but after that, you can see product. If we’re talking about size, size expansions or color shade expansions. You can see diversity in who’s hired as a consultant and who’s used in marketing, and how many people of that category they’re able to reach. Sometimes the answer is ‘no.’ Sometimes the answer is to challenge brands to meet you where you think the bar for inclusivity should be.”
TomboyX is a women and queer-founded brand that aims to create gender-affirming underwear and safer options for binding for those who may need them. This brand champions the celebration of LGBTQIA+ lives by producing garments that the community can feel both safe and confident in.
As always, Chan talks the talk and walks the walk when it comes to supporting businesses that stand for the same ideals as her—it’s no wonder she continues to be seen as a positive role model to many.