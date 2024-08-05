Swimsuit

Hunter McGrady Shares How Therapy Helped Her Love Her Body

The SI Swimsuit legend opened up in a new interview with Fox News Digital.

SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady is always using her voice to empower fellow women, and the 2024 cover model did just that in a new interview with Fox News Digital.

The 31-year-old mom of two, who is regularly outspoken on her social media platforms about body diversity, shared that she truly learned to love her body through therapy. It allowed her to examine her body through a different lens, she explained.

“The first thing I learned in therapy is what our bodies can do for us,” she told the outlet. “Hating your body—and I have to be careful with saying this—but that’s the biggest money-maker ... The more you hate yourself, the more that you find things to nitpick, the more money people are making off you ... Everyone’s saying, ‘Look different. Be different. Wear this. Cover up this way. Drink this and you’ll be thinner.’”

The concept of achieving self-love through therapy is one McGrady has shared with us in the past. She has also divulged how becoming a mom has made her feel more at home and at peace in her own body.

“Yes, things look different; I have a lot more stretch marks, and things are just a little bit looser. But there’s something really beautiful in that,” she told us in 2022. “So often, when women give birth, they’re told that either they have to bounce right back into this fit little body or that they’re not sexy. And I’m so excited to show that being a mom can be sexy.”

McGrady’s positive mindset and methods are ones we can certainly all benefit from adopting in the journey to self-love.

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

