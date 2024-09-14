Ilona Maher’s Gratitude Practice Is an Inspirational Lesson in Self-Love
Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher took a moment to share her gratitude practice with her 3.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, and it’s left us feeling inspired. The 28-year-old athlete, who is SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover star, shared that she often looks toward the future rather than focusing on the present.
She also revealed that gratefulness practice allows her to focus on the here and now rather than on what’s to come. To start, Maher shared how grateful she is for all of her fans and supporters who have showed her nothing but love in recent months.
“I’m grateful for my body,” she added. “My body is so powerful and so capable and knowing what it can do and just really appreciating it has really helped me. So thank you, body.”
Maher also shouted out her gratitude for her family, the “most amazing” support system in her life, as well as her bestie, Nicole, her rugby team, and her forthcoming opportunity to compete on Dancing With the Stars.
In her caption, Maher encouraged her fans to experiment with a gratitude practice of their own in order to stay grounded in the present. “Try it yourself or with someone,” she wrote. “Thanks for doing it with me 🫶🏼.”
“I am so grateful to have another 5’10 woman like me to look up to, who is so beautiful inside and out💗 never stop sharing your light and love!!!!” one follower gushed in the comments section.
“I am grateful for your positive force sending good vibes into the universe,” someone else concurred. “You are a delight—and we need you out there! Thank you. 🙏.”