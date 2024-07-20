Sarah Nicole Landry Opens Up About Feeling Shame Around Poor Mental Health
When content creator Sarah Nicole Landry walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week in early June, we had the opportunity to chat with her about her incredible platform.
Not only did Landry open up about meaningful topics like confidence and navigating postpartum, the proud mom and podcast host also revealed that she’s been struggling with her mental health over the last year or so—but she’s actively working to get things back on track.
“In this last year, I’ve had probably the worst mental health that I’ve ever dealt with, and I had a lot of shame around it because I felt like I was losing the ability to show up and losing the ability to create and be the person that I so badly wanted to be,” Landry explains. “And I just let people in on that because I feel like the only way out is through and so I had to really go through it.”
In order to take care of herself and prioritize her mental well-being, Landry says she’s chosen to create a better balance when it comes to social media. She also notes that opening up to her loved ones has been a major help. When, for example, she initially thought about turning down the Miami Swim Week opportunity with SI Swimsuit, her village was there to remind her to go for it.
“I am really proud that I’m here today and that I’ve talked about it, I’ve kept up the fight and I can keep going and being here for myself and for my family and for opportunities like this,” she adds.