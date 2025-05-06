SI Swimsuit Ladies Reveal How They Approach Their Mental Health
Over the years, we have seen that realness and rawness are far more interesting than putting up a fake persona no one can relate to. Authenticity brings a much deeper connection, and no one needs to feel alone in whatever they are going through. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, we are pulling back the curtain on some of our favorite SI Swimsuit ladies, who all have navigated fame, competition and the pressure of public life candidly.
For Katie Austin, Brooks Nader, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Olivia Dunne and Achieng Agutu, mental health isn’t just a buzzword; it's a personal journey marked by resilience, self-awareness and the courage to speak up. Just like anyone, they have good days and bad days, but they know sharing their struggles can help others and themselves. “I wish I knew when I was younger that your mental health is equally as important as your physical health,” Thumann notes.
“I have a mantra that I live by,” Austin says. “Honestly, it's gotten me through a lot to do with my mental health. You are greater than your thoughts, because a lot of times I have some social anxiety and usually what I'm thinking of is just not true.”
Nader does her best to keep those negative thoughts out. “If I could tell my younger self one thing, I would tell her that you accomplished everything that you wanted to,” she shares. “Keep going, keep working hard and persevering.”
Being vulnerable is power, not a weakness. “There's ups and downs,” Maher adds. “It's okay to be open about it; talk to your friends about it. I think it's something that we need to just be more open with.” Dunne agrees, “We are all human. Having a good support system is a huge deal because it can be really hard at times.”
And if you ever feel alone, Agutu concludes, “You are safe within yourself. You are loved vibrantly and unconditionally, and you are going places because you are not a stagnant human being.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, the National Alliance on Mental Illness is a great resource.