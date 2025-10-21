Ming Lee Simmons Net Worth in 2025: Modeling, Business & More
Ming Lee Simmons made her SI Swimsuit debut in Jamaica as part of the magazine’s 2025 issue. The model, entrepreneur and New York University graduate may only be 25, but she’s already notched a handful of career milestones as she continues to take the fashion world by storm.
Simmons’s estimated net worth in 2025
Simmons’s precise net worth has not been confirmed, but several sources estimate the figure as being somewhere between $100,000 and $1 million. While one source states that the 25-year-old’s estimate is roughly $500,000, another reports the number could be closer to $1.5 million—though neither has been confirmed.
The latter could potentially align with her younger sister Aoki’s estimated net worth, which one source listed as being between $1 million and $2 million. However, a separate source speculated that her estimated net worth could be up to $55 million.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simmons’s parents, Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, have estimated net worths of $80 million and $10 million, respectively.
How Simmons makes money
Baby Phat
A year after Simmons’s 2023 graduation from NYU, the model gushed about her budding career with her mother’s apparel label, Baby Phat. Her mother bought the brand back in 2019 after parting ways with it in 2010.
“I’ve always wanted to work in fashion because I watched my mom work in fashion my whole life,” she told Into the Gloss. Naturally, the work environment is filled with family, she also explained. “Right now, I help my mom with creative direction at Baby Phat. It’s really fun because my mom, my sister, and one of my best friends and I work together.”
And Simmons’s creative direction at the company is a full-circle moment. Born in January 2000, her formative years coincided with the era of Baby Phat’s booming success. “We were together all the time,” her mother reminisced on Simmons’s childhood in an interview with PEOPLE. “Ming just came everywhere with me.”
Separately, the mother of five told the publication that the label planned to stay in the family: “This is a woman-owned company, run by me and my daughters. I’ve been in fashion for 30 years. But now it’s about passing the torch from one to the next.” she stated, and added that her girls “are involved in every aspect of the business.”
Modeling
Simmons has been gracing runways since childhood, and—as she has grown—she has extended into modeling for a plethora of campaigns. The SI Swimsuit first-timer has worked with brands such as Tiffany & Co. and Alexander Wang, as well as Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. She has also collaborated with beauty company Glossier and clothing label Good American.
In March, Simmons teamed up with Puma and LaQuan Smith, and in May, she partnered with another beauty mogul, Lancome, along with Yitty. By July, she also worked with Summer Fridays on a campaign shared to Instagram. More brands she has partnered with on TikTok include Target, COSRX, Tatcha and Anastasia Beverly Hills, among others.
Boulangerie
In late August, Simmons launched her inaugural parfumerie, Boulangerie. Consisting of perfume mists, body creams and oils, its founder called the products “dessert for the senses.” They come in several sweet-inspired scents, like vanilla, caramel and pistachio. In addition to its official website, the body products can also be found at Urban Outfitters.
“I am obsessed with smelling delicious, so I spent years creating the most delectable fragrances my nose has ever met,” Simmons declared. “I can’t wait to share them with you.”
How Simmons spends her money
Simmons can often be found adventuring across the globe.
Most recently, she headed to Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, over the summer, she was spotted in Ibiza, St. Tropez and St. Barth. In addition to traveling for pleasure, she has also attended numerous fashion and beauty events, which makes sense for the flourishing creative. She headed to the Fashion Trust US Awards in April and stopped by the VETEMENTS show in France in early October.
How does Simmons’s estimated net worth compare to her peers?
Simmons’s estimated net worth is unverified, and the estimated net worth ranges of her fellow influencers and models also vary.
For example, Kaia Gerber—a fellow model and the daughter of renowned supermodel Cindy Crawford—has an estimated net worth of $5 million. And Olivia Jade—an influencer and the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin—has an estimated net worth of $1 million.
Meanwhile, Denise Bidot—a fellow member of Simmons’s 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie class—has an estimated net worth reportedly ranging between $1.5 and $4 million. And Camille Kostek—an SI Swimsuit staple—has an estimated net worth reportedly ranging between $2 million and $7 million.
What’s next for her fortune
Shortly after receiving her Bachelor’s degree, Simmons told Entertainment Tonight that her future in the fashion industry was with Baby Phat. “I studied fashion in school, and I really, really love working with my mom, so I’m gonna start there,” she stated.
Simmons then added that she has more goals in mind down the road. “Hopefully, in the future, [I will be doing] something with my own fashion brand and just kind of staying around the fashion [world].”